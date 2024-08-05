Sean O’Malley’s coach responds to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent threats: “Taking on me is not very smart”

The bad blood between Sean O’Malley, his coach, and Merab Dvalishvili is intensifying ahead of UFC 306 next month.

O’Malley and Dvalishvili headline UFC 306 on September 14th in Las Vegas. The event is the first, and potentially only, UFC pay-per-view to take place at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated card, O’Malley and Dvalishvili have traded barbs in-person and online. The two sides came face-to-face during a recent promo shoot, and Dvalishvili expressed anger in addressing some of the recent beef with O’Malley’s head coach.

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, has also cautioned O’Malley and his coach for their recent banter. After being in some of the headlines in recent weeks, O’Malley’s coach has responded to Dvalishvili and Sterling.