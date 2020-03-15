Pros react to Gilbert Burns stopping Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia

A welterweight bout between division standouts Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns served as the co-headliner of today’s UFC Brasilia event.

Maia (28-9 MMA) entered the bout on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a submission victory over Ben Askren this past October.

As for Gilbert Burns (17-3 MMA), “Durinho” was riding a four-fight winning streak ahead of tonight’s event. His most recent victory came by way of decision over Gunnar Nelson in September.

Tonight’s UFC Brasilia co-headliner proved to be a short affair. After a brief scramble on the canvas, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standouts got back to standing and trading and that is when Burns found a home for a massive left hook. That strike sent Demian Maia crashing to the Octagon canvas. From there, Gilbert Burns would unload some nasty ground and pound before the referee stepped in to call a stop to the action.

Official UFC Brasilia Result: Gilbert Burns def. Demia Maia via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Burns defeating Maia below:

This fight is about to be sweet 🔥🔥 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 14, 2020

I’ll be watching this co-main VERY attentively…. #UFCBrasilia — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 14, 2020

Why they not showing these walkouts 😩 #UFCBrasília #BoaDurhino — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 14, 2020

More reactions to Demian Maia vs. Golbert Burns can be seen below:

😂😂😂”I’m gonna… beat you up!!” That was awesome! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 14, 2020

