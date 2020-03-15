Pros react to Charles Oliveira finishing Kevin Lee at UFC Brasilia

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira headlined today’s UFC Brasilia event.

The highly anticipated main event actually served as a catchweight bout, this after Lee had failed to make the 156lbs weight limit on Friday.

Kevin Lee (18-5 MMA) entered UFC Brasilia looking to build on the momentum of his first round knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for “The MoTown Phenom”, who had previously suffered losses to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (28-8 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner riding a six-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Jared Gordon in November.

Tonight’s UFC Brasilia main event proved to be a wildly entertaining affair. Oliveira showcased his ever-improving standup before eventually finishing “The MoTown Phenom” with a guillotine choke submission.

Official UFC Brasilia Result: Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Oliveira defeating Lee below:

Great first round !!! #UFCBrasilia olivera bjj is so great to watch — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 15, 2020

Yo olvera is putting it on Lee on the feet! #UFCBrasilia — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 15, 2020

I swear he let go of that triangle!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 15, 2020

Arm bar …..omoplata …. triangle. Good on Lee for that defense #UFCBrasilia — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 15, 2020

More reaction to Charles Oliveira finishing Kevin Lee can be seen below:

I would not want to fight nor prepare to fight Charles Oliveira. Now tied for the most finishes (16) in UFC history. He has never fought for an undisputed title but he’s certainly creeping on that modern-era wing of the Hall of Fame. Parabéns! — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 15, 2020

Wow Charles looking like hes gone to a new level. Made the very dangerous Kevin look ordinary. #UFCBrasília — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 15, 2020

Impressive fight for Charles Oliveira! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 15, 2020

#UFCBrasillia great finish. No dispute olivera is a beast !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 15, 2020

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his submission victory over Kevin Lee at today’s UFC Brasilia event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020