UFC Brasilia: ‘Lee vs Oliveira’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Brazil today for UFC Brasilia, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by lightweight fighters Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira.

The highly anticipated main event will now be a catchweight bout, this after Lee failed to make the 156lbs weight limit on Friday.

Kevin Lee (18-5 MMA) will enter UFC Brasilia looking to build on the momentum of his first round knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for “The MoTown Phenom”, who had previously suffered losses to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (28-8 MMA) is currently riding a six-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Jared Gordon in November.

Welterweights Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns will collide in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia.

Maia (28-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a submission victory over Ben Askren this past October.

As for Gilbert Burns (17-3 MMA), “Durinho” is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, this after scoring a decision victory over Gunnar Nelson in September.

Get all of today’s Results and Highlights below:

UFC Brasilia Main Card (7pm Est on ESPN+)

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

UFC Brasilia Prelims (5pm Est on ESPN+)

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko – Dos Santos def. Kunchenko by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya – Ruled a majority draw (29-28 for Barzola, 28-28 x2)

UFC Brasilia Early Prelims (3pm Est on ESPN+)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz – Moroz def. Silva by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak – Dvorak def. Silva by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki — Malecki def. Macedo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Brasilia main event between Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee? Share your picks in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020