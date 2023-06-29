Dana White announces Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum for co-main event of UFC Mexican Independence Day card

Shavkat Rakhmonov will be returning to the Octagon in September.

Dana White took to social media to announce the UFC is holding a Mexican Independence Day card on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena and Rakhmonov will take on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event. The main event of the card sees Alexa Grasso defending her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

The fight announcement shouldn’t be a surprise as Shavkat Rakhmonov called out Kelvin Gastelum and Gastelum expressed interest in the bout on this September 16 card.

“Dana was talking about doing a huge Mexican Independence Day event in Las Vegas, which happens to be Sep. 16 on the dot, and me being an outstanding Mexican-American, I would gladly represent where my people have come from and where we’re going. September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena, wherever it may be, as your man in Kazakhstan would say, GGG, big drama show. Let’s get it on. I accept, Shavkat,” Kelvin Gastelum said about Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) is coming off a third-round submission win over Geoff Neal back in March. Prior to that, Rakhmonov beat Neil Magny by second-round submission. In the UFC, Rakhmonov is 5-0 and also beat Carlston Harris, Michel Prazeres, and Alex Oliveira.

Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 and one No Contest) returned to the win column with a decision victory over Chris Curtis back in April. After the win, Gastelum announced he would be returning to welterweight, a weight he hasn’t made since 2016. Gastelu has struggled as of late as he’s 4-6 in his last 10.

