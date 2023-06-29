Dana White announces Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum for co-main event of UFC Mexican Independence Day card

By Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov will be returning to the Octagon in September.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dana White took to social media to announce the UFC is holding a Mexican Independence Day card on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena and Rakhmonov will take on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event. The main event of the card sees Alexa Grasso defending her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

The fight announcement shouldn’t be a surprise as Shavkat Rakhmonov called out Kelvin Gastelum and Gastelum expressed interest in the bout on this September 16 card.

RELATED: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 targeted for Mexican Independence Day card.

“Dana was talking about doing a huge Mexican Independence Day event in Las Vegas, which happens to be Sep. 16 on the dot, and me being an outstanding Mexican-American, I would gladly represent where my people have come from and where we’re going. September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena, wherever it may be, as your man in Kazakhstan would say, GGG, big drama show. Let’s get it on. I accept, Shavkat,” Kelvin Gastelum said about Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) is coming off a third-round submission win over Geoff Neal back in March. Prior to that, Rakhmonov beat Neil Magny by second-round submission. In the UFC, Rakhmonov is 5-0 and also beat Carlston Harris, Michel Prazeres, and Alex Oliveira.

Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 and one No Contest) returned to the win column with a decision victory over Chris Curtis back in April. After the win, Gastelum announced he would be returning to welterweight, a weight he hasn’t made since 2016. Gastelu has struggled as of late as he’s 4-6 in his last 10.

With the addition of Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum, the Sept. 16 card is as follows:

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Chris Curtis vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kelvin Gastelum Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee explains the difference between the old and new version of himself ahead of UFC Vegas 76: "I’ve got unproved and unfinished business"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes America needs to take women out of the workforce: “We need to put women back in the kitchen”

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Sean Strickland believes women need to be removed from the workforce.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals how Abus Magomedov fight was booked: "No idea who the f*ck he was"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t entirely sure who Abus Magomedov is.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski calls for future fight with Ilia Topuria: "Bring it on"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes a future fight with Ilia Topuria.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee says having his return fight at the UFC Apex is "kind of stupid"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee is not happy to be having his return fight at the UFC Apex.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones should win the 2023 ESPY award for best MMA fighter

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023
Paulie Malignaggi, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping slams Paulie Malignaggi for suggesting Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in MMA: “He's just an absolute goddamn fool”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Michael Bisping has slammed Paulie Malignaggi for suggesting that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in an MMA fight.

Abus Magomedov
Sean Strickland

Abus Magomedov shares some advice for UFC Vegas 76 opponent Sean Strickland: “He has to be quiet”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Abus Magomedov is sharing some advice for  his UFC Vegas 76 opponent Sean Strickland.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown sounds off on proposed Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight: “I’m asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this”

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2023

UFC fighter Matt Brown has voiced his outrage at the proposed UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Ilia Topuria
Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria's girlfriend admits she “felt really bad” for Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville: “Baby, you should have a little bit of mercy”

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2023

Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend has admitted that she felt bad for Josh Emmett during their featherweight main event last weekend.