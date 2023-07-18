Kevin Lee admits he should’ve retired after Charles Oliveira loss: “I don’t move the same”

By Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has reflected on his 2020 loss to Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira, Kevin Lee

‘The Motown Phenom’ announced his retirement following a loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov earlier this month. That was Kevin Lee’s first fight back with the company after a 2021 release, and it’ll be his final. Following the first-round submission defeat, the lightweight contender announced his retirement.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Kevin Lee discussed his decision to retire. There, the lightweight revealed that he fought at UFC Vegas 76 with a torn ACL. However, as he noted, fighting with an injury, or at less than 100% was commonplace near the end of his career.

For that reason, Kevin Lee believes he probably should’ve retired after his loss to Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ famously submitted the former title challenger in March 2020, in the midst of his historic winning streak. In the interview, he admitted that he immediately wanted to take a hiatus after the defeat.

Ultimately, he wound up returning the following year, losing to Daniel Rodriguez and getting cut from the UFC. Three years on, Kevin Lee would’ve rather just retired above all else.

RELATED: KEVIN LEE EXPLAINS WHY HE IS RETIRING FROM MMA AT AGE 30

Kevin Lee

“If I’m being really honest, it’s been something I’ve thought about since I fought Charles Oliveira,” Kevin Lee stated in the interview. “Even Firas Zahabi will tell you, sometimes when you get done with a fight and you walk in the back, sometimes you have moments where you’re like, ‘What the f*ck did I just do? This is crazy’. But after that fight, I had a different type of feeling to it.”

He continued, “…Honestly, I probably should’ve retired then and there… My knees have been giving me hell for three years now. It’s been, I didn’t really, the hardest thing before this was weight cutting right. Me going up to 170 kind of alleviated that, but I’ve never had to deal with this type of injury before. Honestly, if I’m really taking a look at myself and taking a step back at how this camp went, I don’t move the same. I’m not moving at the same speed I was before.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Kevin Lee’s retirement decision?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams 'publicity stunt' callout from Logan Paul: "People are still talking about me!"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023
Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. slams fighters celebrating first UFC loss: "Don't want them talking s*it"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. has a message for the rest of the roster.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski has successful elbow surgery for "unbearable" injury

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski underwent successful surgery on his elbow.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev calls for welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

Islam Makhachev is hoping to fight Leon Edwards next time out.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz plans to “catch” Alex Pereira’s arrow on his “shield” at UFC 291: “Cut it with my sword and cut his head off”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is planning to ‘catch’ Alex Pereira’s arrow on his ‘shield’ at UFC 291.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares the “path to victory” for Dricus Du Plessis in UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023
Jai Herbert
UFC

Jai Herbert expecting an "entertaining fight" and to "put on a show" against Fares Ziam at UFC London

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

Jai Herbert will be fighting in London for the fourth straight time.

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division
Holly Holm

Chael Sonnen shares theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77: “What you're seeing is not a beaten Holly”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight: “Gonna cost more than that”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Nate Diaz is reacting to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131, UFC London
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131 with Jai Herbert, Davey Grant, and Chris Duncan

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

The 131st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC London this Saturday.