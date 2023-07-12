Kevin Lee explains why he is retiring from MMA at age 30

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Kevin Lee has opened up on why he decided to retire at age 30.

Kevin Lee

Lee surprised many on Tuesday morning when he took to the new social media platform Threads to announce his retirement. After the short post, ‘The Motown Phenom’ took to Instagram to detail why he decided to retire from MMA at just 30 years old. Even though he is walking away from the sport, Kevin Lee says he is happy with his career as he never backed away from any challenge, but injuries have caused him to retire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Lee (@motownphenom)

Kevin Lee details his retirement

“Okay, to make a long story short, I’m deciding to retire from MMA and the UFC. It’s been 12 years, 12 long years of me being the best fighter that I can be and a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication for me to try to be the best fighter in the world,” Kevin Lee said on Instagram. “When I look back on it, I had a hell of a career. I fought a lot of tough guys and some of the toughest guys in the world. I’ve always put up a great fight. I never backed down, and I always challenged myself to do things that I didn’t think I was capable of doing. The last three years have been rough, especially on my body.

RELATED: Tony Ferguson removed from UFC lightweight rankings for first time in over a decade.

“It’s been a lot of injuries and honestly, that’s one of the main factors of me making this decision. I’m in need of another surgery after that last fight,” Kevin Lee continued. “I’m proud that I went out on my shield, I’m proud that I stood up in there and went out on my own terms. But at this point, I have to think about more than just myself and my skills. I think my skills and the time and energy that I put in this sport, I can put into something else, and God willing, Alhamdulillah and all glory to God, he’s going to lead me down a different path, the right path to where I can use my skills to help people.

“I think if I dedicate myself and I give just as much hard work to doing something else, the sky is the limit. So again, I hold my head up high. I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get to accomplish everything that I wanted to. But I’m proud of myself for this career that I’ve had, and I appreciate everybody that has given two f***s about me and everybody who supported me, and even the people that kind of doubted and hated along the way. I appreciate everybody. It’s been a hell of a journey. I’m still young. I’m still capable of doing a lot in this life and that is what I am going to do,” Kevin Lee concluded.

Kevin Lee concludes his MMA career with a record of 19-8. In his career, he fought for the UFC’s interim lightweight title and holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, Diego Sanchez, and Gregor Gillespie among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.

PHOTO | Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski train with shredded Mark Zuckerberg

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2023
Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja enters the pound-for-pound rankings following title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290

Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Alexandre Pantoja has entered the pound-for-pound rankings following title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.

Ronda Rousey Joanna jedrzejczyk
Ronda Rousey

Joanna Jedrzejczyk approves of Ronda Rousey fighting for the UFC bantamweight title in rumored return: “It’s her belt”

Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is approving of Ronda Rousey fighting for the UFC bantamweight title.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee announces his retirement from the UFC

Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Kevin Lee has announced his retirement from the UFC.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 and UFC Vegas 77
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 with Terrance McKinney, Austin Lingo, and Evan Elder

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

The 130th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday.

Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes

Miesha Tate says there is a new lease on life for UFC bantamweights following Amanda Nunes’ retirement: “There’s no way any of us were beating her”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023
Donald Cerrone, UFC, Cowboy
UFC

UFC legend Donald Cerrone says he feels “21 again” after no longer having to abide by USADA rules: “Get on the TRT and put your wife in a bind”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

UFC legend Donald Cerrone claims he feels young again now that he doesn’t have to abide by USADA regulations.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Dricus du Plessis for “playing the victim” after heated confrontation at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis following their confrontation at UFC 290 last weekend.

Geoff Neal
Ian Garry

Geoff Neal sounds off after upcoming opponent Ian Garry wore a t-shirt with his mugshot to UFC 290: “He’s dead”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Geoff Neal and his father have gone off on Ian Garry for wearing a t-shirt with his mugshot on as the countdown to their fight continues.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker issues statement following TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 10, 2023

Robert Whittaker has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.