Kevin Lee announces his retirement from the UFC

By Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Kevin Lee has announced his retirement from the UFC.

Kevin Lee

‘The Motown Phenom’ (18-8 MMA) most recently fought Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1 MMA) on Saturday July 1st in a welterweight bout. The outcome was a submission win for ‘Gladiator’ at 0:55 of Round 1.

Lee, 30, has had a  rough go of it the last few years. In his last 7 fights in the Octagon he has only seen victory twice.

Lee began his career with the UFC back in 2014 and after an initial loss, the fighter won 4 in a row. Another loss at UFC 194 in 2015 was followed by yet another 5 wins in the Octagon. Quite the record for Lee – with 9 wins and only 2 losses in the space of 4 years.

Lee was ultimately cut from the UFC roster in 2021 and signed with Eagle FC in 2022 where he met and defeated Diego Sanchez (30-14 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of 2022.

The fight with Fakhretdinov was to be Lee’s big UFC comeback fight after two years away from the promotion. Unfortunately it was not to be as Lee was choked unconscious in the first round that fateful Saturday night.

Taking to ‘Threads’, Lee shared:

“I’m going to retire from the UFC but I can’t find the right words to use in the video.”

“There’s more to life than fighting.”

During Kevin Lee’s career he has had a several knee injuries which played havoc with his fighting capabilities. The fighter also suffered the loss of his mentor and head coach, Robert Follis, to suicide back in December of 2017.  Lee seemed to struggle with size – being too big for lightweight, yet too small for welterweight.

A sad day in MMA for sure, but Kevin Lee will be remembered for moments like his brutal head kick knockout of Gregor Gillespie (14-1 MMA) at UFC 244 in November of 2019, and his decisive triumphs over Edson Barbosa and Michael Chiesa.

What are your memories of Kevin Lee in the Octagon? Are you surprised at his decision to retire?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 and UFC Vegas 77

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 with Terrance McKinney, Austin Lingo, and Evan Elder

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023
Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate says there is a new lease on life for UFC bantamweights following Amanda Nunes’ retirement: “There’s no way any of us were beating her”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Miesha Tate believes there’s a new lease on life for the UFC women’s bantamweight division following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

Donald Cerrone, UFC, Cowboy
UFC

UFC legend Donald Cerrone says he feels “21 again” after no longer having to abide by USADA rules: “Get on the TRT and put your wife in a bind”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

UFC legend Donald Cerrone claims he feels young again now that he doesn’t have to abide by USADA regulations.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Dricus du Plessis for “playing the victim” after heated confrontation at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis following their confrontation at UFC 290 last weekend.

Geoff Neal
Ian Garry

Geoff Neal sounds off after upcoming opponent Ian Garry wore a t-shirt with his mugshot to UFC 290: “He’s dead”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Geoff Neal and his father have gone off on Ian Garry for wearing a t-shirt with his mugshot on as the countdown to their fight continues.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker issues statement following TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 10, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290
Alexandre Pantoja

What's next for the stars of UFC 290?

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

The annual International Fight Week card took place on Saturday night in Las Vegas and UFC 290 did not disappoint.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya opens as a sizeable betting favorite ahead of potential title defense against Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as the betting favorite to beat Dricus Du Plessis.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor's coaching on TUF 31: "Conor's getting a little bit of a raw deal"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is getting a raw deal on TUF 31.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski slams 'delusional' Ilia Topuria: "Do you watch me fight?"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has some choice words for Ilia Topuria.