Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Kayla Harrison

Harrison (18-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over former champ Holly Holm in her Octagon debut at UFC 300. The former two-time Olympic Gold medalist was looking to stake her claim for a title shot with an impressive performance this evening.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (14-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2023, where she had scored a unanimous decision victory over Pannie Kianzad. The 33-year-old had gone 3-1 over her previous four Octagon appearances, scoring wins over former champion’s Holly Holm and Miesha Tate during that stretch.

Tonight’s ‘Harrison vs. Vieira’ fight resulted in another strong showing for former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist was able to implement her grappling in rounds one and three, smothering her opponent with top control and ground and pound. Although Vieira had some moments in the second round, it wasn’t nearly enough to derail the Harrison hype train.

Official UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Harrison vs. Vieira’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kayla Harrison defeating Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307:

Who would you like to see Harrison fight next following her victory over Vieira this evening in Salt Lake City?

