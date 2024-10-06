Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Harrison (18-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over former champ Holly Holm in her Octagon debut at UFC 300. The former two-time Olympic Gold medalist was looking to stake her claim for a title shot with an impressive performance this evening.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (14-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2023, where she had scored a unanimous decision victory over Pannie Kianzad. The 33-year-old had gone 3-1 over her previous four Octagon appearances, scoring wins over former champion’s Holly Holm and Miesha Tate during that stretch.

Tonight’s ‘Harrison vs. Vieira’ fight resulted in another strong showing for former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist was able to implement her grappling in rounds one and three, smothering her opponent with top control and ground and pound. Although Vieira had some moments in the second round, it wasn’t nearly enough to derail the Harrison hype train.

Official UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Harrison vs. Vieira’ below:

Kayla Harrison about to make her second Octagon appearance 🔥 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 6, 2024

Bruce is always drippin in the octagon 🔥🔥 main card time let’s goooo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 6, 2024

That takedown by Kayla was perfect! Fun to watch #UFC307 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 6, 2024

That was a beautiful transition to take down! #UFC307 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 6, 2024

Great takedown by Kayla — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 6, 2024

1-1 anyones game let’s gooo #UFC307 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 6, 2024

19-19 after two rounds between Harrison and Vieira. Comes down to this! #UFC307 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 6, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Kayla Harrison defeating Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307:

Merab got the biggest pop! #UFC307 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 6, 2024

Who would you like to see Harrison fight next following her victory over Vieira this evening in Salt Lake City?