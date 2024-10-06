UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Aldo (32-8 MMA) was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 301 event, where he scored a dominant decision win over Jonathan Martinez. ‘The King of Rio’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming over Ricky Simon by way of decision. The 31-year-old has not tasted defeat since suffering a TKO loss to Trevin Jones at UFC 259 in 2021.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Mario Bautista comes forward and lands a heavy low kick. He closes the distance and goes high with a kick. Jose Aldo catches it and then lands a body shot. He follows that up with a low kick. Bautista with another low kick. He shoots in and forces the clinch. The 31-year-old lands some knees to the thigh of the former featherweight champ. Aldo is doing a good job of keeping the fight standing, but he needs to escape this position. The crowd is definitely not happy about Jose being stuck in the clinch. The referee calls for Mario to improve his position. Jose Aldo scrambles free and lands a left hook. He follows that up with a low kick and then a short right. Mario Bautista continues to press the action. He throws a left hand and then forces the clinch. He pins Aldo against the cage and lands some nice knees. Jose gets off the fence but eats a stiff jab. Bautista goes to the body. He switches stances and continues to have Aldo guessing. ‘The King of Rio’ with a right hand over the top. Bautista with a low kick and then a short left hook. Jose Aldo returns fire with a nice 1-2. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Mario Bautista is right back to work. Jose Aldo attempts to keep him at bay with a knee up the middle. Aldo with a jab. That appears to have opened a nasty cut on the eye of Bautista. ‘The King of Rio’ smells blood and goes on the attack. Bautista shoots for a takedown, but Aldo shows off his impressive defensive skills and keeps the fight standing. Aldo with a big combination. Mario is bloodied up. Still, he charges in and shoots for a double leg. He doesn’t get it, but he is able to push Jose Aldo up against the cage. Bautista with some short shots to the body. He follows that up with some really nice shoulder strikes. Jose gets back to range and the fighters trade shots. Aldo with a big right hand. Bautista answers with a left hook. Aldo replies with a crisp jab. Mario shoots in for a takedown and the crowd boos with disgust. He has the former UFC champ pinned against the cage. Jose Aldo breaks free and lands a big right hand. He is swinging bombs now. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and it is likely up to this final five minutes to decide a winner. Mario Bautista paws with his jab. He lands a low kick. Jose Aldo answers with a good jab. Both men connect with left hands. Aldo seems to have abandoned his low kicks. He was having success with those earlier. Bautista forces the clinch and pushes Aldo back against the cage. Two and a half minutes remain. The referee steps in and forces the break. Mario Bautista immediately shoots back in, and we are back to the clinch. Under a minute to go now. Jose Aldo finally breaks free. He comes forward with a right hand that connects. He misses with a left. Bautista forces the clinch, and the crowd showers the Octagon with boos. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

