UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 311, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as current champion Merab Dvalishvili takes on Umar Nurmagomedov. Heading into the fight, the champ is a +240 underdog while the challenger is a -330 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the bantamweight title fight at UFC 311. The pros believe Merab Dvalishvili will be able to pull off the upset and hand Nurmagomedov his first career loss at UFC 311.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov:
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Merab for the upset. Umar is really good from Khabib’s camp, but I think Merab’s pace will be the difference.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Merab Dvalishvili. I think his pace is too much. It will be a close fight, but I think his will to win is different.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: That’s a crazy fight but I will go with the champ to win a decision. I think this is a big step up for Umar who won’t be able to deal with Merab’s wrestling.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Merab, I have to go with Merab, but what a fight that should be.
Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I think Merab gets the win and hands Umar his first loss. He will be able to use his cardio and wrestling to win a decision.
Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Umar, it will be a close fight. I just think he can win on the feet and will be able to stuff Merab’s takedowns. Merabs’s cardio and pace also won’t play much of a factor.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Merab, I think his pace and cardio will be the difference. I’ve seen how good he is in training and it’s hard to deal with.
***
Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Diego Ferreira, Terrance McKinney, Jairznho Rozenstruik, Thiago Moises, Billy Quarantillo
Fighters picking Umar Nurmagomedov: Miles Johns
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov