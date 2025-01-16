UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Merab for the upset. Umar is really good from Khabib’s camp, but I think Merab’s pace will be the difference.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Merab Dvalishvili. I think his pace is too much. It will be a close fight, but I think his will to win is different.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: That’s a crazy fight but I will go with the champ to win a decision. I think this is a big step up for Umar who won’t be able to deal with Merab’s wrestling.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Merab, I have to go with Merab, but what a fight that should be.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I think Merab gets the win and hands Umar his first loss. He will be able to use his cardio and wrestling to win a decision.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Umar, it will be a close fight. I just think he can win on the feet and will be able to stuff Merab’s takedowns. Merabs’s cardio and pace also won’t play much of a factor.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Merab, I think his pace and cardio will be the difference. I’ve seen how good he is in training and it’s hard to deal with.

***

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Diego Ferreira, Terrance McKinney, Jairznho Rozenstruik, Thiago Moises, Billy Quarantillo

Fighters picking Umar Nurmagomedov: Miles Johns