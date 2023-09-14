Kevin Holland uninterested in future UFC title fight: “Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time?”

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland isn’t exactly eyeing a title fight anytime soon.

‘Big Mouth’ has been out of the octagon since a first-round submission win over Michael Chiesa in July. That was Kevin Holland’s second stoppage victory in a row, previously knocking out Santiago Ponzibbio in April at UFC 287. Now, he’s set for his third fight of the year opposite Jack Della Maddalena this Saturday.

Ahead of Kevin Holland’s return in the co-main event of UFC Noche, he spoke at media day. There, he was asked about his thoughts on the welterweight division, including a future potential title fight. That led to a surprisingly testy conversation and back and forth with the media.

At UFC Noche media day, Kevin Holland made it very clear that he didn’t care about the UFC title. Now in his 30s, the welterweight contender is focused on fighting big names and getting big paydays. As far as the title is concerned, he doesn’t really care about it, and he’s confused why he keeps getting asked about it.

“Doesn’t really bother me, I’m not really the guy looking for a belt,” Kevin Holland responded to a reporter at UFC Noche media day asking about his thoughts on the welterweight division. “I’m just looking to stay active, I’m looking to fight anybody and everybody. I like how I get paid, and the way I get paid is to show up and to win fights. So I show up, win fights, do the contract, assassinate the person in front of me, collect my checks, and go on to the next one.”

“I’m just looking forward to keeping fighting… I don’t concern myself with belts whatsoever. It’s like, guys are fighting for a title, they’re no longer in my glasses… Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time? Excuse my language, but why are you so focused on the belt? I just told you I’m not worried about the belt, and you go back and repeat and ask about the belt.”

“I’m not worried about the belt. Why are you so worried about the belt? You don’t even fight for a living, why are you worried about the belt.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Kevin Holland’s return at UFC Noche?