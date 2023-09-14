PHOTO | ‘Robbed’ John Makdessi shows detailed UFC 293 payout from loss to Jamie Mullarkey

By Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender John Makdessi isn’t happy following his loss to Jamie Mullarkey.

John Makdessi

‘The Bull’ made his return to the octagon on the prelims of UFC 293 earlier this month. Coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nasrat Haqparast last September, John Makdessi returned to face Jamie Mullarkey. For his part, the Australian entered the contest off a June knockout loss to Muhammad Naimov.

The two lightweights put on a fun fight on the prelims of UFC 293 last weekend. In the end, it was Jamie Mullarkey who got the nod, winning by unanimous decision. While John Makdessi bloodied up the Australian and felt that he deserved the win, he instead suffered his second loss in a row.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, John Makdessi left Australia with nearly half of his purse gone. Earlier today, he took to X to reveal that he suffered from a 45% foreign tax. As a result, his $58,000 show purse for facing Jamie Mullarkey, after a few deductions and taxes was down to $28,461.55.  While the loss was rough, the financial cost is even worse.

John Makdessi's UFC 293 purse

Image via: @johnmakdessi on X

“I sacrificed my whole life for this sport and put everything on the line. Damn Australian government and the judges robbed me pretty badly. #MATRIX @Cobratate” – Makdessi wrote on X earlier today.

Given this news, John Makdessi’s loss to Jamie Mullarkey is devastating in more ways than one. A longtime UFC veteran, the 38-year-old has been a member of the promotion for well over a decade. In that time, he’s held the octagon with names such as Donald Cerrone, Ross Pearson, Lando Vannata, and more.

What do you make of this news? Did you think that John Makdessi deserved the nod over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 293 on Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

