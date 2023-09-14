Tyson Fury saddened by Mike Tyson coaching Francis Ngannou: “Should be in my corner, not the losing corner”

By Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

Tyson Fury is a little saddened by Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou for their boxing match.

Tyson Fury, and Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou.

In October, ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ will collide in Saudi Arabia. For Francis Ngannou, the boxing match will be the first of his combat sports career thus far. To help prepare for his fight against Tyson Fury, the PFL heavyweight has brought Mike Tyson into his camp.

‘Iron Mike’ has never been a full-time trainer before, but couldn’t sit by whenever Francis Ngannou asked for his help. Over the last few weeks, Mike Tyson has uploaded videos of his training sessions with the former UFC heavyweight champion to social media. While a promotional tactic, it is a bit sad to Tyson Fury.

The WBC heavyweight champion was asked about the situation in a recent interview with Sky Sports. There, Tyson Fury admitted that he was saddened by Mike Tyson training his next opponent. Having been named after the boxing legend, he believes that he should be coaching him, not Francis Ngannou.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

Image via: @francis_ngannou on X

“I think that it’s sad, actually,” Tyson Fury stated when asked for his reaction to Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou.” The man that I am named after, a legend, has to go against me and then come out as a loser, having lost to a man who was named after him. I think that it’s sad and I think that he should be in my corner, not the opposing corner, but business is business and I understand that it’s strictly business.”

He continued, “No matter what he teaches this fella, no matter what boxing training he does, everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the face. I’m not sure who said that, but I know that’s true. They’ve all got plans until they get smacked in the mouth.”

What do you make of these comments from Tyson Fury? Have you been impressed by Mike Tyson’s training videos with Francis Ngannou?

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson Tyson Fury

