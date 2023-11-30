Kevin Holland says he hasn’t been offered Michael Page fight but is “too hood” to turn it down

By Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has claimed that he has not been offered a fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, also known as MVP.

Michael 'Venom' Page

In the last few days, rumors have been circulating regarding Michael Page signing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Page himself has teased the idea, whereas a recent interview revealed that Dana White has Michael Page vs Kevin Holland as a possible fight for UFC 297 in his war room. Of course, up to this point, there’s been no official announcement on the matter.

RELATED: MICHAEL ‘VENOM’ PAGE SAYS HE’S “FLIRTING” WITH THE UFC AMID FREE AGENCY RUMORS: “SEE THOSE DREAM FIGHTS HAPPEN”

Page has been heavily linked with a move to the UFC and the promotion seems interested. As for Holland, he’s the kind of fighter who is willing to go up against just about anyone.

In the following video, Holland denied that he’s been offered a fight or that anything is signed.

Holland responds to Page rumors

“I haven’t been offered any fights. Everyone keeps hitting me up like yo Kev, you fighting? I haven’t been offered any fights, like, whatsoever. But, I’m too hood for my own good, so they already know what the f*** I’m gonna say.”

As previously noted, Kevin Holland has never been someone who will shy away from a challenge. He has already taken on some massive names in the UFC, and we imagine that will continue to be the case moving forward.

As for Michael Page, his potential is unknown at this point. He has the skills necessary to make some noise but at the age of 36, the clock may be ticking slightly.

Are you interested in the idea of Kevin Holland taking on Michael Page? If that contest does get booked, who do you favor to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

