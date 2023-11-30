Kevin Holland says he hasn’t been offered Michael Page fight but is “too hood” to turn it down

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has claimed that he has not been offered a fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, also known as MVP.

In the last few days, rumors have been circulating regarding Michael Page signing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Page himself has teased the idea, whereas a recent interview revealed that Dana White has Michael Page vs Kevin Holland as a possible fight for UFC 297 in his war room. Of course, up to this point, there’s been no official announcement on the matter.

RELATED: MICHAEL ‘VENOM’ PAGE SAYS HE’S “FLIRTING” WITH THE UFC AMID FREE AGENCY RUMORS: “SEE THOSE DREAM FIGHTS HAPPEN”

Page has been heavily linked with a move to the UFC and the promotion seems interested. As for Holland, he’s the kind of fighter who is willing to go up against just about anyone.

In the following video, Holland denied that he’s been offered a fight or that anything is signed.