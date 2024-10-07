Kevin Holland responds to troll following UFC 307 loss: “I feel like a piece of sh*t”
Kevin Holland has responded to an online troll following his UFC 307 loss to Roman Dolidze.
Holland lost to Dolidze by first-round stoppage this past Saturday night as his corner stopped the fight in between the first and second rounds. Holland hurt his rib during a scramble in the opening frame and his coach decided the fight shouldn’t continue.
Following the loss, Kevin Holland shared some Instagram messages that he received from an online troll, and he took to social media to respond to everyone.
“Can’t have a response to everyone but yeah I feel like a total piece of shit. My bad to all the ones who put some bread on the line or told they friend I was gonna win. I’m a p*ssy,” Holland wrote on his Instagram story.
Kevin Holland seemed to be annoyed at himself that he got hurt during the scramble which forced him to lose to Roman Dolidze. With that said, ‘Trailblazer’ has also clearly had enough of all the trolls messaging him about losing money or him losing at UFC 307.
Kevin Holland’s coach stands by his decision to call off the fight at UFC 307
With Kevin Holland favoring his rib, his coach Bob Perez decided to wave off the fight. Taking to his social media, Perez said Holland couldn’t continue due to the injury and he had no problem stopping it as he says it was the right thing to do.
“We took the L last night,” Perez wrote on Instagram. “Rib injury while escaping. Could not continue. I called the fight. It sucks but was the right thing to do. Thank you for the love.”
With the loss at UFC 307, Holland fell to 26-12 and two No Contests. The fan-favorite is now 1-3 in his last four as before the loss to Dolidze, he beat Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission. Holland is 13-9 and one NC in the UFC as he has notable wins over Michael Chiesa, Jacare Souza, Joaquin Buckley, Anthony Hernandez, and Gerald Meerschaert among others.
