Kevin Holland responds to troll following UFC 307 loss: “I feel like a piece of sh*t”

Kevin Holland has responded to an online troll following his UFC 307 loss to Roman Dolidze.

Holland lost to Dolidze by first-round stoppage this past Saturday night as his corner stopped the fight in between the first and second rounds. Holland hurt his rib during a scramble in the opening frame and his coach decided the fight shouldn’t continue.

Following the loss, Kevin Holland shared some Instagram messages that he received from an online troll, and he took to social media to respond to everyone.

😅 Kevin Holland responds to a troll in his DMs:#UFC307 pic.twitter.com/Td61Ub8OxD — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 6, 2024

“Can’t have a response to everyone but yeah I feel like a total piece of shit. My bad to all the ones who put some bread on the line or told they friend I was gonna win. I’m a p*ssy,” Holland wrote on his Instagram story.

Kevin Holland seemed to be annoyed at himself that he got hurt during the scramble which forced him to lose to Roman Dolidze. With that said, ‘Trailblazer’ has also clearly had enough of all the trolls messaging him about losing money or him losing at UFC 307.