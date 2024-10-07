Kevin Holland responds to troll following UFC 307 loss: “I feel like a piece of sh*t”

By Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

Kevin Holland has responded to an online troll following his UFC 307 loss to Roman Dolidze.

Kevin Holland

Holland lost to Dolidze by first-round stoppage this past Saturday night as his corner stopped the fight in between the first and second rounds. Holland hurt his rib during a scramble in the opening frame and his coach decided the fight shouldn’t continue.

Following the loss, Kevin Holland shared some Instagram messages that he received from an online troll, and he took to social media to respond to everyone.

“Can’t have a response to everyone but yeah I feel like a total piece of shit. My bad to all the ones who put some bread on the line or told they friend I was gonna win. I’m a p*ssy,” Holland wrote on his Instagram story.

Kevin Holland seemed to be annoyed at himself that he got hurt during the scramble which forced him to lose to Roman Dolidze. With that said, ‘Trailblazer’ has also clearly had enough of all the trolls messaging him about losing money or him losing at UFC 307.

Kevin Holland’s coach stands by his decision to call off the fight at UFC 307

With Kevin Holland favoring his rib, his coach Bob Perez decided to wave off the fight. Taking to his social media, Perez said Holland couldn’t continue due to the injury and he had no problem stopping it as he says it was the right thing to do.

“We took the L last night,” Perez wrote on Instagram. “Rib injury while escaping. Could not continue. I called the fight. It sucks but was the right thing to do. Thank you for the love.”

With the loss at UFC 307, Holland fell to 26-12 and two No Contests. The fan-favorite is now 1-3 in his last four as before the loss to Dolidze, he beat Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission. Holland is 13-9 and one NC in the UFC as he has notable wins over Michael Chiesa, Jacare Souza, Joaquin Buckley, Anthony Hernandez, and Gerald Meerschaert among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kevin Holland UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping

Joaquin Buckley predicts KO win over Kamaru Usman in possible UFC welterweight banger

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024
Julianna Pena Daniel Cormier
Julianna Pena

Daniel Cormier scolds Julianna Pena for not building Kayla Harrison fight during UFC 307 post-fight interview

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes Julianna Pena missed out on a big opportunity after striking gold a second time at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Early UFC betting odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison title fight revealed

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Early odds for a potential title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison have been revealed.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Kayla Harrison opens up on her decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307: “It just wasn’t the performance I was hoping for”

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on her decision victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 last weekend.

Alex Pereira weigh-in
Marc Goddard

Referee Marc Goddard reacts to the “ungodly” punching power of Alex Pereira following UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

MMA referee Marc Goddard couldn’t help but praise the punching power of Alex Pereira in the wake of UFC 307.

Dana White

Dana White reacts to the “atrocious” judging at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024
Jose Aldo
Mario Bautista

Jose Aldo issues statement following split decision loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

MMA legend Jose Aldo has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Mario Bautista last weekend.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree issues statement following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Khalil Rountree may not be the UFC light heavyweight champion, but he feels stronger than ever.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reacts to PFL posting a video putting down Kayla Harrison hours prior to her fight at UFC 307: “They’re drowning”

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes the PFL is in desperation mode.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson issues statement following KO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307, receives advice from Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Stephen Thompson has issued a statement after being stopped by Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307.