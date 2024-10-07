WATCH | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a complicated history, but that didn’t stop Adesanya from being a supporter last weekend.

On Saturday, Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. In front of a raucous crowd in Salt Lake City, Pereira put on another signature performance and battered Rountree en route to a late TKO victory.

Pereira has become one of the UFC’s biggest superstars during his remarkable run inside the Octagon. He came the fastest to earn UFC titles at multiple weight classes before Adesanya dethroned him at middleweight at UFC 287.

While Adesanya and Pereira aren’t the closest friends, they’ve gained a newfound respect for one another after their kickboxing/MMA fight series. As Pereira sealed the deal against Rountree, Adesanya was a vocal supporter of his former rival.