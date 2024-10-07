WATCH | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

By Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a complicated history, but that didn’t stop Adesanya from being a supporter last weekend.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr.

On Saturday, Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. In front of a raucous crowd in Salt Lake City, Pereira put on another signature performance and battered Rountree en route to a late TKO victory.

Pereira has become one of the UFC’s biggest superstars during his remarkable run inside the Octagon. He came the fastest to earn UFC titles at multiple weight classes before Adesanya dethroned him at middleweight at UFC 287.

While Adesanya and Pereira aren’t the closest friends, they’ve gained a newfound respect for one another after their kickboxing/MMA fight series. As Pereira sealed the deal against Rountree, Adesanya was a vocal supporter of his former rival.

Israel Adesanya throws lofty support at former rival Alex Pereira

Watch Adesanya’s live reaction to Pereira’s latest triumphant performance below.

After defeating Rountree, Pereira will likely face the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić winner for his next title defense. Ankalaev and Rakić will clash at UFC 308 later this month in Abu Dhabi.

Adesanya’s bid for a third UFC middleweight title reign came up short at UFC 305. He lost to Dricus du Plessis by fourth-round submission in Perth and has lost consecutive fights for the first time in his MMA career.

Two Glory Kickboxing bouts preceded Pereira’s TKO win over Adesanya for the UFC middleweight belt at UFC 281. In their UFC 287 rematch, Adesanya got the last laugh, knocking out Pereira in one of the greatest finishes in modern UFC history.

Despite their previous bad blood, Adesanya successfully predicted Pereira to knock out Rountree at UFC 307. But, it was a more difficult proposition than most projected, as Rountree nearly dethroned Pereira in the early rounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland responds to troll following UFC 307 loss: "I feel like a piece of sh*t”

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024
Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley predicts KO win over Kamaru Usman in possible UFC welterweight banger

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Joaquin Buckley is ready to take a major step up, and he feels the timing is right for a Kamaru Usman showdown.

Julianna Pena Daniel Cormier
Julianna Pena

Daniel Cormier scolds Julianna Pena for not building Kayla Harrison fight during UFC 307 post-fight interview

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes Julianna Pena missed out on a big opportunity after striking gold a second time at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Early UFC betting odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison title fight revealed

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Early odds for a potential title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison have been revealed.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Kayla Harrison opens up on her decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307: “It just wasn’t the performance I was hoping for”

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on her decision victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 last weekend.

Alex Pereira weigh-in

Referee Marc Goddard reacts to the “ungodly” punching power of Alex Pereira following UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White reacts to the “atrocious” judging at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on what he deemed to be atrocious judging at UFC 307 last weekend.

Jose Aldo
Mario Bautista

Jose Aldo issues statement following split decision loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

MMA legend Jose Aldo has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Mario Bautista last weekend.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree issues statement following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Khalil Rountree may not be the UFC light heavyweight champion, but he feels stronger than ever.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reacts to PFL posting a video putting down Kayla Harrison hours prior to her fight at UFC 307: “They’re drowning”

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes the PFL is in desperation mode.