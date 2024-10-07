ONE Championship releases slate of U.S. primetime events for 2025
ONE Championship has revealed its 2025 calendar dates for United States primetime cards.
For the third consecutive year, the promotion will host 12 live events on Prime Video, airing in the U.S. and Canada.
Among the 12 planned spectacles, two will happen on U.S soil, marking a continued commitment to expanding its reach across North America.
This announcement follows the success of ONE 168: Denver this past September.
The extravaganza, held at Ball Arena, outperformed WWE’s two major events in the same venue. This is according to the report of veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.
This feat is particularly outstanding given that the organization’s events are predominantly held in Asia.
The world’s largest martial arts organization first entered the U.S. market in May 2023 with ONE Fight Night 10, which took place at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.
To see such significant growth in popularity for just its sophomore American offering was described as “mind-boggling” by Meltzer.
“The idea that ONE in the same market could beat Raw in gate is mind-boggling,” Meltzer wrote in the September 23 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
“Especially when you consider that the gate for ONE in Denver was more than the entire gate of every single show the promotion did every single year dating back to at least 2018.”
ONE 169 moved to Bangkok
The promotion had originally planned to return to the U.S. with ONE 169 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8.
But due to partner obligations, the event will now be held at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans who had purchased tickets to the postponed card in Atlanta will receive full refunds via Ticketmaster.
Moreover, they can sign up for exclusive access to discounted tickets for on-ground U.S. events in 2025.
Upcoming Event Dates (U.S. Primetime):
- Nov 8 at 8 p.m. ET (Nov 9 ICT) – ONE 169 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Dec 6 at 8 p.m. ET (Dec 7 ICT) – Fight Night 26 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Jan 10 at 8 p.m. ET (Jan 11 ICT) – Fight Night 27 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Feb 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Feb 8 ICT) – Fight Night 28 (TBA)
- Mar 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Mar 8 ICT) – Fight Night 29 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Apr 4 at 8 p.m. ET (Apr 5 ICT) – Fight Night 30 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- May 23 at 8 p.m. ET – U.S. event (TBA)
- Jun 6 at 8 p.m. ET (Jun 8 ICT) – Fight Night 31 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- July 11 at 8 p.m. ET (July 12 ICT) – Fight Night 32 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Aug 1 at 8 p.m. ET (Aug 2 ICT) – Fight Night 33 (TBA)
- Sep 5 at 8 p.m. ET (Sep 6 ICT) – Fight Night 34 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Oct 3 at 8 p.m. ET (Oct 4 ICT) – Fight Night 35 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)
- Nov 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Nov 8 ICT) – Fight Night 36 (TBA)
- Dec 5 at 8 p.m. ET – U.S. event (TBA)