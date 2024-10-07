ONE Championship releases slate of U.S. primetime events for 2025 

ONE Championship has revealed its 2025 calendar dates for United States primetime cards.

For the third consecutive year, the promotion will host 12 live events on Prime Video, airing in the U.S. and Canada.

Among the 12 planned spectacles, two will happen on U.S soil, marking a continued commitment to expanding its reach across North America.

This announcement follows the success of ONE 168: Denver this past September.

The extravaganza, held at Ball Arena, outperformed WWE’s two major events in the same venue. This is according to the report of veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

This feat is particularly outstanding given that the organization’s events are predominantly held in Asia.

The world’s largest martial arts organization first entered the U.S. market in May 2023 with ONE Fight Night 10, which took place at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

To see such significant growth in popularity for just its sophomore American offering was described as “mind-boggling” by Meltzer.

“The idea that ONE in the same market could beat Raw in gate is mind-boggling,” Meltzer wrote in the September 23 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Especially when you consider that the gate for ONE in Denver was more than the entire gate of every single show the promotion did every single year dating back to at least 2018.”