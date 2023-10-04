Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

By Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has responded to Dillon Danis after he called him an easy fight.

Kevin Holland

It’s public knowledge these days that Kevin Holland is one of the most intriguing fighters on the UFC roster. He never backs down from a fight, and he isn’t afraid to get in there on short notice. While he may not always get his hand raised, he certainly knows how to put on a show for the fans.

On the flip side, Dillon Danis will return to action later this month after years away from the spotlight. He’ll be taking on Logan Paul in a boxing match as he attempts to pick up some much-needed momentum.

RELATED: DILLON DANIS REVEALS HE CONSIDERED SUICIDE AFTER HAVING TO UNDERGO MULTIPLE KNEE SURGERIES 

Beyond that, though, Danis has made it known that he’d be interested in a stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the following exchange, it’s pretty clear to see that he doesn’t think much of the potential competition.

Danis and Holland go back and forth

Danis: “If I go to the UFC give me a easy first fight I’ll take Kevin Holland.”

Holland: “Get in line bucko. Maybe we can get you a rematch on #DWCS against this guy [the bouncer who choked him out] first? Win that and Dana might just give you a contract to the big leagues!!”

There’s no denying that Dillon Danis vs Kevin Holland would be an entertaining bout, but we can’t imagine it’s something that is feasible. For now, Holland needs to focus on getting back in the win column in the UFC, whereas Danis has Logan Paul to deal with.

Would you be interested in seeing Kevin Holland and Dillon Danis square off? Who do you think should be the favorite? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

