Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has responded to Dillon Danis after he called him an easy fight.

It’s public knowledge these days that Kevin Holland is one of the most intriguing fighters on the UFC roster. He never backs down from a fight, and he isn’t afraid to get in there on short notice. While he may not always get his hand raised, he certainly knows how to put on a show for the fans.

On the flip side, Dillon Danis will return to action later this month after years away from the spotlight. He’ll be taking on Logan Paul in a boxing match as he attempts to pick up some much-needed momentum.

Beyond that, though, Danis has made it known that he’d be interested in a stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the following exchange, it’s pretty clear to see that he doesn’t think much of the potential competition.