UFC CEO Dana White says it would be a “good thing” for Bellator to continue in the fight game

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why it would be a good thing for Bellator to continue being a prominent feature in MMA.

It’s been well-documented in the past that Dana White doesn’t always play well with others. He’s had several feuds stretching across the combat sports landscape, and through it all, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has continued to thrive.

One conversation that hasn’t been as prevalent in recent years, though, is that of Bellator. The promotion has enjoyed some wonderful moments but in the last couple of months, questions have been flying in from every direction regarding their future. Some believe they’ll carry on as usual, whereas others expect them to be sold.

RELATED: UFC CEO DANA WHITE DISCUSSES THE POSSIBILITY OF SIGNING BELLATOR FIGHTERS JOHNNY EBLEN AND PATRICIO PITBULL

When asked about the matter during a recent media scrum, Dana White had the following to say.