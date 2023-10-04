UFC CEO Dana White says it would be a “good thing” for Bellator to continue in the fight game

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why it would be a good thing for Bellator to continue being a prominent feature in MMA.

It’s been well-documented in the past that Dana White doesn’t always play well with others. He’s had several feuds stretching across the combat sports landscape, and through it all, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has continued to thrive.

One conversation that hasn’t been as prevalent in recent years, though, is that of Bellator. The promotion has enjoyed some wonderful moments but in the last couple of months, questions have been flying in from every direction regarding their future. Some believe they’ll carry on as usual, whereas others expect them to be sold.

When asked about the matter during a recent media scrum, Dana White had the following to say.

White wants Bellator to continue

“If Bellator continues to exist, it’s not a bad thing, it’s a good thing. If you look at all the s*** we take about a lot of things, they’re owned by f***ing Viacom. You know how much money these guys have? Why would they be going out of business unless they’re just tired of doing it. You’re hearing rumors about Showtime, too, not just Bellator.”

Some would argue it’s rare to hear Dana White talk about a company like Bellator in a positive manner. Either way, though, what he’s saying is true regarding Bellator’s presence being a good thing. Hopefully, there’s some kind of arrangement put in place in the near future.

What do you believe is next for Bellator? Do you agree with Dana White? What would you say is the best mixed martial arts promotion outside of the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

