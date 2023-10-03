Dillon Danis reveals he considered suicide after having to undergo multiple knee surgeries
Dillon Danis has revealed some of the mental health struggles he went through after undergoing multiple knee surgeries.
It’s safe to say that within combat sports, Dillon Danis is seen as a pretty controversial figure. From his unconventional MMA career to his friendship with Conor McGregor and beyond, he’s had quite the journey.
Now, he’s set for a venture into boxing, as he gears up for a showdown with Logan Paul. The two men will collide later this month following a bitter lead-up that has seen both men throw some big shots at one another.
RELATED: PHOTO | DILLON DANIS SHARES HIS PHYSIQUE TWO WEEKS OUT FROM BOXING MATCH WITH LOGAN PAUL
Of course, that’s part of the fight game, but we rarely get to see what goes on behind the scenes. In a candid interview, Danis recently revealed that he’s had some real issues with his mental health as a result of some bad injuries.
Danis reveals mental health difficulties
“No, but it got to the point where I didn’t know if I was going to be alive again,” Danis said. “There’s a lot of people with a lot more problems than me…you go from training, being so good, and then just sitting there in a cast, can’t move, don’t know if you’re ever going to be the same…twice in the same year…you get into a dark place. You start drinking, you do bad things…and then all you do is just drink all day.”
Quotes via MMA News
Regardless of what you think of him personally, this is a courageous step from Danis to speak so openly about his problems.
What do you expect to happen when Dillon Danis locks horns with Logan Paul in the boxing ring? Will you be watching? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dillon Danis