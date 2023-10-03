Dillon Danis reveals he considered suicide after having to undergo multiple knee surgeries

Dillon Danis has revealed some of the mental health struggles he went through after undergoing multiple knee surgeries.

It’s safe to say that within combat sports, Dillon Danis is seen as a pretty controversial figure. From his unconventional MMA career to his friendship with Conor McGregor and beyond, he’s had quite the journey.

Now, he’s set for a venture into boxing, as he gears up for a showdown with Logan Paul. The two men will collide later this month following a bitter lead-up that has seen both men throw some big shots at one another.

RELATED: PHOTO | DILLON DANIS SHARES HIS PHYSIQUE TWO WEEKS OUT FROM BOXING MATCH WITH LOGAN PAUL

Of course, that’s part of the fight game, but we rarely get to see what goes on behind the scenes. In a candid interview, Danis recently revealed that he’s had some real issues with his mental health as a result of some bad injuries.