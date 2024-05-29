Islam Makhachev takes aim at Dustin Poirier’s confidence ahead of UFC 302: “He doesn’t believe he can beat me”

By Josh Evanoff - May 29, 2024

UFC champion Islam Makhachev believes he’s the greatest fighter on the planet heading into his fight with Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev

The Russian is set to fight this Saturday for the first time since a knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in October. There, Islam Makhachev will meet longtime contender, and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier. For his part, ‘The Diamond’ is fresh off a second-round stoppage victory over Benoit Saint-Denis in February.

Heading into the contest, Dustin Poirier is a massive underdog. According to the current line from MGM, Islam Makhachev is a substantial -600 betting favorite for the contest. Meanwhile, Poirier is a +425 underdog for the UFC 302 main event. However, the challenger believes that he can beat the odds this weekend.

Heading into UFC 302, Dustin Poirier has been nothing but confident. However, Islam Makhachev believes that’s a bit of a facade. Speaking at media day earlier today, the lightweight champion was asked about Poirier’s comments heading into the contest. There, Makhachev opined that the challenger didn’t mean anything that he was saying.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA REVEALS MAX HOLLOWAY FIGHT IS BEING TARGETED FOR THE LAS VEGAS SPHERE: “I WANT TO FIGHT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

Islam Makhachev

(via Zuffa LLC)

Islam Makhachev takes aim at Dustin Poirier’s confidence heading into UFC 302

Speaking at UFC 302 media day, Islam Makhachev also stated that Dustin Poirier’s own team didn’t believe in him either. While the champion has a lot of respect for ‘The Diamond’, he plans to finish him this Saturday. Anything less wouldn’t satisfy Makhachev, who believes he’s the greatest fighter alive right now.

“Honestly, he’s the same fighter [as when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov]. Maybe he’s become more old.” Islam Makhachev stated at UFC 302 media day, referring to Dustin Poirier. “He doesn’t believe he can beat me. His coach doesn’t believe that he can beat me. I know that I can make this fight easy.”

He continued, “Yeah, [I’m expecting to finish him in round two or three]. I will finish him because I’m on a different level. I’m the best fighter in the world right now.”

What do you make of these comments from Islam Makhachev? Do you believe he will defeat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 this Saturday night?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

REPORT | Nick Diaz pushed for UFC 300 fight against Colby Covington before booking Abu Dhabi return

Josh Evanoff - May 29, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier title fight

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

In the main event of UFC 302, the lightweight title is up for grabs as Islam Makhachev looks to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a sizeable -620 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +400 underdog on FanDuel.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland explains how detaching from MMA helped change the course of his UFC career: 'I didn't want to lose any validation'

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland made a mental switch earlier in his career that has led to his surge into a star.

Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira
Colby Covington

Islam Makhachev invites Charles Oliveira to join his camp for wrestling lessons ahead of potential Colby Covington showdown

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wants to help Charles Oliveira deal with Colby Covington and other elite wrestlers.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Interim champion Tom Aspinall grapples with training adjustments for UFC 304 start time: "I don't know what I'm doing at this point"

Fernando Quiles - May 29, 2024

Tom Aspinall is having one heck of a time adjusting his training with the UFC 304 start time.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Jack Della Maddalena forced to delay UFC return due to post-surgery infection: "I won't be competing in Perth"

Fernando Quiles - May 29, 2024
Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from Song Yadong: “I’ll make you a limp Dong”

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

UFC star Henry Cejudo has responded to a challenge issued to him by fellow bantamweight contender Song Yadong.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping believes Dustin Poirier’s MMA resume “smokes” that of Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier has a far better resume in MMA than Islam Makhachev.

Joe Rogan and Craig Jones
Joe Rogan

Video | Craig Jones dumps $1 million on Joe Rogan’s desk for special invitational event

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

BJJ sensation Craig Jones dumped $1 million on the desk of Joe Rogan during their podcast earlier this week.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub
Ronda Rousey

Brendan Schaub reacts after Ronda Rousey suggests fear of being “booed” has stopped her from attending UFC events: “No one’s going to be mean to you”

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

Brendan Schaub has given ex-girlfriend Ronda Rousey some advice regarding her current attitude towards mixed martial arts.