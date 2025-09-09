Noche UFC Fighter “couldn’t really say no” to creating “fireworks” with UFC Hall of Famer

Noche UFC features a main card middleweight matchup between Dustin Stoltzfus and Kelvin Gastelum, with the name value of the latter representing a bout offer that the former couldn’t refuse. Stoltzfus is fighting someone here who is a middleweight stalwart and a UFC Hall of Famer, with his interim middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 being inducted.

When touching on the excitement of getting to fight an established opponent here in terms of serving his goals of climbing the 185-pound divisional hierarchy, Dustin Stoltzfus said,

“Yeah, definitely. I was not planning on fighting around this time. I have told the UFC end of October, early November. But when they came to me with this fight, I couldn’t really say no. It’s a good name. I think it’s a very doable fight for us.” “Even just stylistically, but I mean, Kelvin’s great. I’ve been watching him for a long time and been a fan. So, it’s definitely going to be a fun fight for us and for the fans and everyone involved.”

The Noche UFC series has become one of the bigger annual tentpole-style events that MMA fans find themselves looking forward to each year. When asked if there is a little extra something attached to fighting on a Noche UFC event, insofar as if there’s any additional gravity to the moment at all, Dustin Stoltzfus stated,