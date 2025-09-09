Noche UFC Fighter “couldn’t really say no” to creating “fireworks” with UFC Hall of Famer
Noche UFC features a main card middleweight matchup between Dustin Stoltzfus and Kelvin Gastelum, with the name value of the latter representing a bout offer that the former couldn’t refuse. Stoltzfus is fighting someone here who is a middleweight stalwart and a UFC Hall of Famer, with his interim middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 being inducted.
When touching on the excitement of getting to fight an established opponent here in terms of serving his goals of climbing the 185-pound divisional hierarchy, Dustin Stoltzfus said,
“Yeah, definitely. I was not planning on fighting around this time. I have told the UFC end of October, early November. But when they came to me with this fight, I couldn’t really say no. It’s a good name. I think it’s a very doable fight for us.”
“Even just stylistically, but I mean, Kelvin’s great. I’ve been watching him for a long time and been a fan. So, it’s definitely going to be a fun fight for us and for the fans and everyone involved.”
The Noche UFC series has become one of the bigger annual tentpole-style events that MMA fans find themselves looking forward to each year. When asked if there is a little extra something attached to fighting on a Noche UFC event, insofar as if there’s any additional gravity to the moment at all, Dustin Stoltzfus stated,
“It’s a bit of an icing on the cake, but it doesn’t really change things too much for me. I’m just happy to go out there and have a chance to perform. So and I mean the crowd atmosphere is always great. Like you get to certain places. Like in Canada, even though they were very much against me, loved the atmosphere there.”
“In Paris, the crowd’s awfully great. So just having a lot of energy either way. They’ll probably not be on my side with Kelvin being of Mexican or Hispanic descent, but it doesn’t really matter to me too much. I just love the energy either way that it’s going.”
Stoltzfus offers parting thoughts to Gastelum ahead of Noche UFC
When offering up his closing remarks during his recent interview on Bowks Talking Bouts, Dustin Stoltzfus quipped,
“Not too much other than Noche is definitely going to be a great card and and our fight’s going to be fireworks. I’ve been known to stand and bang at my own detriment and haven’t put on a boring fight in my career so far. Kelvin’s always exciting and and he’s always game, too. So, it’s definitely going to be one to tune into.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kelvin Gastelum