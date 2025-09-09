Noche UFC Fighter “couldn’t really say no” to creating “fireworks” with UFC Hall of Famer

By Dylan Bowker - September 9, 2025

Noche UFC features a main card middleweight matchup between Dustin Stoltzfus and Kelvin Gastelum, with the name value of the latter representing a bout offer that the former couldn’t refuse. Stoltzfus is fighting someone here who is a middleweight stalwart and a UFC Hall of Famer, with his interim middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 being inducted.

Noche UFC

When touching on the excitement of  getting to fight an established opponent here in terms of serving his goals of climbing the 185-pound divisional hierarchy, Dustin Stoltzfus said,

“Yeah, definitely. I was not planning on fighting around this time. I have told the UFC end of October, early November. But when they came to me with this fight, I couldn’t really say no. It’s a good name. I think it’s a very doable fight for us.”

“Even just stylistically, but I mean, Kelvin’s great. I’ve been watching him for a long time and been a fan. So, it’s definitely going to be a fun fight for us and for the fans and everyone involved.”

The Noche UFC series has become one of the bigger annual tentpole-style events that MMA fans find themselves looking forward to each year. When asked if there is a little extra something attached to fighting on a Noche UFC event, insofar as if there’s any additional gravity to the moment at all, Dustin Stoltzfus stated,

“It’s a bit of an icing on the cake, but it doesn’t really change things too much for me. I’m just happy to go out there and have a chance to perform. So and I mean the crowd atmosphere is always great. Like you get to certain places. Like in Canada, even though they were very much against me, loved the atmosphere there.”

“In Paris, the crowd’s awfully great. So just having a lot of energy either way. They’ll probably not be on my side with Kelvin being of Mexican or Hispanic descent, but it doesn’t really matter to me too much. I just love the energy either way that it’s going.”

Stoltzfus offers parting thoughts to Gastelum ahead of Noche UFC

When offering up his closing remarks during his recent interview on Bowks Talking Bouts, Dustin Stoltzfus quipped,

“Not too much other than Noche is definitely going to be a great card and and our fight’s going to be fireworks. I’ve been known to stand and bang at my own detriment and haven’t put on a boring fight in my career so far. Kelvin’s always exciting and and he’s always game, too. So, it’s definitely going to be one to tune into.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kelvin Gastelum

Related

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum gives his thoughts on how he can bounce back from UFC slump

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City
Kelvin Gastelum

Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
Kelvin Gastelum

Joe Pyfer calls Kelvin Gastelum a "layup" fight for him: "A great opportunity for me"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Joe Pyfer doesn’t think Kelvin Gastelum is all that good, as he calls it a layup fight.

Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum reflects on iconic Israel Adesanya fight ahead of UFC Hall of Fame induction

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum has reflected on his iconic fight against Israel Adesanya ahead of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum shares reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025
Noche UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC fighter makes controversial comments after pulling out of Mexico City card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Joe Pyfer has found himself in hot water after blaming Mexico City for pulling out of a planned matchup against Kelvin Gastelum.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum says move back to middleweight at UFC Mexico City is permanent: "185 is my home"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum says he will be a middleweight again from here on out.

Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum fight inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Cole Shelton - February 8, 2025

Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum is one of the best fights in recent memory and it’s now being inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer targeted for UFC Mexico City in March

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

UFC Mexico City has reportedly added a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.