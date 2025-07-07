Kelvin Gastelum gives his thoughts on how he can bounce back from UFC slump

By Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has given his thoughts on how he can rebound from his recent slump in the promotion.

Kelvin Gastelum

For the longest time now, Kelvin Gastelum has been a permanent fixture at welterweight and middleweight in the UFC. While he’s had some incredible moments along the way, he hasn’t always been the most consistent in terms of his results.

RELATED: Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

For example, across his last six fights, he’s only been able to go 2-4 – which includes a fun back and forth defeat against Joe Pyfer in his most recent fight. Ever since then, many have been left to wonder what kind of future he has in the promotion – especially given how many miles he has on the clock.

In a recent interview, Gastelum spoke openly about that and also about how he plans to rectify his current form.

Gastelum examines his future

“I think I just need to make some changes maybe in my daily life,” Gastelum said. “Maybe, I’ll sacrifice a little bit more when I’m not in training camp. I do whatever, whenever. I go party. I go out to restaurants more than I should. When I’m not in training camp, I need to learn how to be a world champion, even when I’m not in training camp – staying disciplined and making sacrifices, even when I don’t have a fight.”

“… “I think over the last few years, I’ve been making changes in my daily life to make necessary changes so I can reflect on my career. It’s a never-ending game, this MMA. I’m still trying to figure things out 13 years later, which is crazy. But here we are.”

“I just know that I need to restart, man, get a fresh start, get a streak going and keep it going, just keep the ball rolling,” Gastelum said. “It’s so hard to build that momentum when it comes to fighting. I’m just trying to build that momentum up again to go on a run and ultimately, that’s what I want.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Kelvin Gastelum UFC

