Kelvin Gastelum bombs on scale with massive Noche UFC weigh-in miss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025
Kelvin Gastelum weigh-in

Kelvin Gastelum did not have a great start to his day prior to Noche UFC.

Gastelum tipped the scales ahead of what was supposed to be a middleweight fight against Dustin Stoltzfus. While Stoltzfus made the contracted weight at 185.5 pounds, Gastelum didn’t come close. He ended up weighing in at 191 pounds, which is five pounds over the weight limit for a non-title bout.

The bout will proceed at a catchweight, and Stoltzfus will take 35 percent of his opponent’s fight purse. It’s not the first time Gastelum has struggled on the scale, and he ended up being the only competitor on the Noche UFC card to miss weight.

Headliners Diego Lopes and Jean Silva were able to have a successful weigh-in day for their featherweight clash, which will take place on Saturday inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Co-headliners Rob Font and David Martinez are also set for their bantamweight collision. Font clocked in at 135 pounds, while Martinez tipped the scales at 135.5 pounds.

The rest of the Noche UFC weigh-in results can be found below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

  • Diego Lopes (146) vs. Jean Silva (145.5)
  • Rob Font (135) vs. David Martinez (135.5)
  • Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156)
  • Kelvin Gastelum (191)* vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
  • Alexander Hernandez (155.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)
  • Santiago Luna (136) vs. Quang Le (136)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

  • Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
  • Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)
  • Tatiana Suarez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)
  • Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Luis Gurule (125.5)
  • Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)
  • Alessandro Costa (125.5) vs. Alden Coria (126)
  • Montserrat Rendon (136) vs. Alice Pereira (136)
  • Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5) vs. Daniil Donchenko (171)

*- Fighter missed weight

Stick with BJPenn.com for coverage of Noche UFC, as we will be providing video highlights. We’ll also keep you posted on the fallout of this event as well as the mega boxing match between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kelvin Gastelum UFC

Related

Jon Jones interview

Dana White reveals Jon Jones' apology, remains firm in UFC White House stance

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025
Angela Hill
UFC

Winningest strawweight in UFC history returns at UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025

The all-time leader for strawweight wins in the UFC will return to the octagon at Madison Square Garden. UFC 322 will see Angela Hill step back into the cage to take on an up-and-coming prospect in Fatima Kline, as first reported by MMA Junkie.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
UFC

Alex Pereira: "The story will be over" with Magomed Ankalaev post-UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025

Alex Pereira does not necessarily see a rubber match down the line with Magomed Ankalaev once the dust settles on their rematch at UFC 320. ‘Poatan’ first fought Ankalaev earlier this year at UFC 313, with the Russian combatant wresting the light heavyweight title from Pereira by way of a unanimous decision in March.

Terence Crawford press conference
Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford shuts down injury rumors ahead of Canelo Alvarez megafight

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2025

Terence Crawford says he’s healthy and isn’t battling any injuries despite some online rumors.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum believes he's fighting for his job at Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum believes he could be on the chopping block ahead of Noche UFC.

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event

Eddie Hearn wants to 'take on' Dana White as UFC head prepares full-scale move into boxing

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025
Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria responds to Terence Crawford's 'drunk' comments by sending a message to top boxing stars

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria responded to Terence Crawford’s latest remarks about a potential future crossover fight.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA, charlie kirk
UFC

UFC 'sociopath' Sean Strickland was 'excited' to learn Charlie Kirk was killed

BJ Penn Staff - September 11, 2025

You had to know Sean Strickland would be one of the first UFC fighters to chime in on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Maycee Barber gets her hands wrapped backstage ahead of her scheduled fight vs. Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Maycee Barber set for UFC 323 return in first fight since stunning last-minute withdrawal

Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2025

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber will return to the Octagon just months after a significant health scare canceled her fight with Erin Blanchfield.

Dominick Cruz commentates cageside at UFC 318, opposite Henry Cejudo punching Cruz at UFC 249
UFC

Dominick Cruz goes on X-rated rant against referee Keith Peterson five years after controversial stoppage

Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz still holds a major grudge against referee Keith Peterson.