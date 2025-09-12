Kelvin Gastelum bombs on scale with massive Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Kelvin Gastelum did not have a great start to his day prior to Noche UFC.

Gastelum tipped the scales ahead of what was supposed to be a middleweight fight against Dustin Stoltzfus. While Stoltzfus made the contracted weight at 185.5 pounds, Gastelum didn’t come close. He ended up weighing in at 191 pounds, which is five pounds over the weight limit for a non-title bout.

The bout will proceed at a catchweight, and Stoltzfus will take 35 percent of his opponent’s fight purse. It’s not the first time Gastelum has struggled on the scale, and he ended up being the only competitor on the Noche UFC card to miss weight.

Headliners Diego Lopes and Jean Silva were able to have a successful weigh-in day for their featherweight clash, which will take place on Saturday inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Co-headliners Rob Font and David Martinez are also set for their bantamweight collision. Font clocked in at 135 pounds, while Martinez tipped the scales at 135.5 pounds.

The rest of the Noche UFC weigh-in results can be found below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Jean Silva (145.5)

Rob Font (135) vs. David Martinez (135.5)

Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Kelvin Gastelum (191)* vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Alexander Hernandez (155.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

Santiago Luna (136) vs. Quang Le (136)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Tatiana Suarez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Luis Gurule (125.5)

Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

Alessandro Costa (125.5) vs. Alden Coria (126)

Montserrat Rendon (136) vs. Alice Pereira (136)

Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5) vs. Daniil Donchenko (171)

*- Fighter missed weight

Stick with BJPenn.com for coverage of Noche UFC, as we will be providing video highlights. We’ll also keep you posted on the fallout of this event as well as the mega boxing match between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.