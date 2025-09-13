Pros react after Kelvin Gastelum defeats Dustin Stoltzfus at Noche UFC 3

By Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
A catchweight contest between former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum and Dustin Stoltzfus was featured on tonight’s Noche UFC 3 main card lineup.

Gastelum (20-10 MMA) had missed the middleweight limit by a whopping 5.5lbs on Friday, and thus tonight’s fight with Stoltzfus was moved to a catchweight. ‘KG’ was competing for the first time since losing a decision to Joe Pyfer back at June’s UFC 316 event. The former TUF winner had gone 2-3 over his previous five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8 MMA) was looking to return to the win column this evening in Texas. The 33-year-old had most previously competed at May’s UFC Vegas 106 event, where he dropped a decision to Nursulton Ruziboev. Prior to that setback, Stoltzfus was coming off a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Tonight’s ‘Gastelum vs. Stoltzfus’ bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Despite missing weight, Gastelum’s gas tank held up and he showcased some solid hand speed throughout the 15-minute contest. After dropping Dustin in the late stages of the second round, Gastelum continued to press the action and proceeded to land the bigger and cleaner shots in the final five minutes.

Official Noche UFC 3 Results: Kelvin Gastelum def. Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Gastelum defeating Stoltzfus at Noche UFC 3 below:

Who would you like to see Kelvin Gastelum fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Dustin Stoltzfus this evening in San Antonio, Texas?

