Noche UFC 3 Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Dustin Stoltzfus (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s Noche UFC 3 results, including the catchweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Gastelum (19-10 MMA) missed the middleweight limit by a whopping 5.5lbs on Friday, and thus the fight was moved to a catchweight. ‘KG’ will be competing for the first time since losing a decision to Joe Pyfer back at June’s UFC 316 event. The former TUF winner has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Dusitn Stoltzfus (16-7 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this afternoon in Texas. The 33-year-old most recently competed at May’s UFC Vegas 106 event, where he dropped a decision to Nursulton Ruziboev. Prior to that setback, Stoltzfus was coming off a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Round one of this Noche UFC 3 catchweight contest begins and Kelvin Gastelum gets to work with some quick punches. Dustin Stoltzfus answers with some good body kicks. More punches from Gastelum. Despite the weight miss, his hands are still looking pretty fast, at least in this opening round. Stoltzfus with a takedown late. He jumps on a guillotine. He tries to move to a rear-naked choke, but Gastelum scrambles and returns to his feet. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Kelvin Gastelum comes out aggressively. He lands a big combination that appears to stun his opponent. Dustin Stoltzfus shoots for a takedown, but he can’t get it. Gastelum with a nice 1-2 that once again wobbles his dance partner. Stoltzfus is swinging back, but Kelvin is definitely landing the bigger and cleaner punches here. Another big combo from the former TUF winner and Stoltzfus is down again. He gets up and dives on a takedown and gets it. Dustin with a front choke. He lets that go and opts to close the round with some punches.

Kelvin Gastelum WOBBLES Stoltzfus TWICE ??

okay maybe maybbeeee there is a chance #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/tuFXM9Vern — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) September 13, 2025

The third and final round of this catchweight contest begins and Kelvin Gastelum once again comes out aggressively. He is letting his hands go here in search of a knockout. Dustin Stoltzfus continues to work the body of ‘KG’ with kicks. He leaps in with a combination. Gastelum answers with one of his own. Two minutes remain in the contest. Both men are throwing down. This has been a great fight. Kelvin Gastelum continues to land the bigger shots. He will likely walk away the victor here.

Kelvin Gastelum ends it with a spinning elbow

ngl he moves good always a fun watch but damn he gotta start making weight #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/KYfqM3u1y0 — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) September 13, 2025

Official Noche UFC 3 Results: Kelvin Gastelum def. Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

