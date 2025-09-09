Carlos Prates shares shocking timeline for UFC retirement amid welterweight title run

By Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates is fighting for a good time and not a long time.

Carlos Prates celebrates after knocking out Geoff Neal at UFC 319

Carlos Prates earned a ‘Knockout of the Year’ frontrunner when he finished Geoff Neal on the UFC 319 main card last month in Chicago. After dropping the first loss of his UFC tenure to Ian Machado Garry in April, Prates bounced back with a massive win and is back in the welterweight division’s title mix.

Prates is known for his questionable habits outside of the Octagon, in addition to his elite skillset inside. He’s considered one of the UFC’s brightest young stars as the promotion desperately searches for fresh, marketable combatants.

But don’t expect Prates to earn many more highlight-reel knockout before he hangs up the gloves.

Carlos Prates teases looming retirement just one win away from potential title shot

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prates was asked to lay out his exit plan from the UFC Octagon fresh off one of the biggest wins of his career.

“I want to get the belt, make a rematch against [Ian Machado Garry], get the belt and then it’s over,” Prates said.

“I’ll just enjoy my life, barbeques, beers. I’m going to fight until I’m 35 but if I become champion earlier, I’ll stop earlier. Take care of my Mom, sometimes go to the gym and help other guys. Not really [wanting to coach], but investing a lot of money to be safe after fighting and just enjoy my life.”

After defeating Neal, Prates called out former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, and the fight will take place at UFC 322 in November. If Prates defeats Edwards, he could make a strong case for a title shot against the Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena winner.

Prates is one of several promising young UFC stars to tease upcoming retirements despite being in the prime of their careers. UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria hinted as much after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

