Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

By Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City

Gastelum (19-10 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Daniel Rodriguez last June in Saudi Arabia. ‘KG’ had gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer (14-3 MMA) had also last competed in June of 2024, where he earned a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. Prior to that, the up-and-coming contender had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

Tonight’s ‘Pyfer vs. Gastelum’ bout appeared as if it would end early, this after Joe landed two knockdowns in the opening round. However, Kelvin Gastelum showed his grit and was able to make round two competitive, this while arguably winning the third and final round with the better volume and harder strikes. After 15 minutes, the judges’ ruled the contest in favor of Pyfer by unanimous decision.

Official UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pyfer vs. Gastelum’ below:

Who would you like to see Joe Pyfer fight next following his victory over Kelvin Gastelum this evening in New Jersey?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Pyfer Kelvin Gastelum UFC UFC 316

