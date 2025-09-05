“Not a better matchup for Losene Keita than Patricio Pitbull”, says ex-UFC vet

By Dylan Bowker - September 4, 2025

Losene Keita is fighting Patricio Pitbull at UFC Paris, with many hyped up about the former two-division Oktagon MMA champ’s UFC debut, including a current Oktagon MMA fighter. That fighter being referenced is also a former UFC vet, Khalid Taha, who does battle with Edgar Delgado Jimenez at Oktagon 75 on September 13th.

Losene Keita, OKTAGON, MMA

Taha appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts as someone looking to ascend to the vacant featherweight title throne that was left empty by Keita’s arrival in the UFC. When addressing his thoughts on how Keita’s UFC debut will go against Patricio Pitbull and what the former decorated Oktagon MMA fighter’s ceiling could be as a UFC contracted fighter, Taha said,

“I think there’s not a better matchup for Losene Keita than Patricio Pitbull. Pitbull is a striker. Pitbull is even shorter than I am. So he’s much shorter than Keita. Pitbull comes over from Bellator. He has like; he lost his first fight. His second fight was almost a close decision to Dan Ige. I think if you put Keita against a guy like Movsar Evloev, for example, right now, he will have no chance.”

Losene Keita should face the victor of a key UFC 320 bout after UFC Paris, according to Taha

Losene Keita is already having his sophomore UFC fight planned out by Khalid Taha, who referenced an intriguing featherweight fight at UFC 320 whereby the victor of that fight and the victor of Keita vs. Pitbull at UFC Paris should compete next.

When getting into the specifics of all of that and putting on his UFC matchmaker hat, Taha continued,

“But I see [Losene] Keita winning this fight on Saturday. Maybe he will get this done per decision, but I think he’s going to get a unanimous decision, and then it depends. In my opinion, let Keita fight [Patricio] Pitbull and win this fight. After this fight, you have Josh Emmett fighting, what was his name? The Moroccan guy… Let Keita beat Pitbull this one. And after this one, let him get the winner of Emmett against Youssef Zalal.”

“It’s going to be also the perfect matchup for him, and then he starts to like get used to it. To be in the UFC, fighting in the UFC, fighting in the top 15, top 10, you know. But if you put him right now against the crazy wrestlers like Evloev and these kind of guys; like people say like [Alexander] Volkanovski and all this stuff, it’s going to be too early. Like, don’t rush him too much, but I think he’s going to do very good there.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Losene Keita UFC

Related

Benoit Saint Denis

Benoit Saint-Denis reveals the lightweight contender he wanted to fight at UFC Paris

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2025
Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Modestas Bukauskas

Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 at UFC 320 predicted by UFC Paris fighter

Dylan Bowker - September 4, 2025

The outcome in the rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will mirror their first fight, according to a surging UFC contender. The mixed martial artist who gave that assessment is Modestas Bukauskas, who takes on Paul Craig this weekend at UFC Paris.

Baisangur Susurkaev enters the Octagon for his UFC debut against Eric Nolan at UFC 319
UFC

Top prospect Baisangur Susurkaev booked for return fight after historic start to UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev’s longtime training partner, Baisangur Susurkaev, will make his second UFC Octagon appearance on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Terence Crawford appears at a pre-fight press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford makes head-scratching pick for best boxer in the UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford made a controversial pick for the UFC’s best boxer.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305
Dan Hooker

Report: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker in the works for upcoming main event

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

A massive UFC lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker is reportedly the plan for an upcoming UFC Fight Night headliner.

Dana White, UFC, MMA

UFC CEO Dana White reportedly owes Red Rocks over $25 million in casino debt

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2025
Daniel Cormier UFC Q&A
UFC

Daniel Cormier shares blunt advice to aging ex-UFC stars who won't stay retired

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 4, 2025

Daniel Cormier is having some truth talk with former UFC stars who can’t let go of the fight game.

Jack Della Maddalena training
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev's coach warns Jack Della Maddalena to avoid crucial mistake at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has a warning for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322.

Khamzat Chimaev controls Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Paris headliner reveals why he likes Khamzat Chimaev as middleweight champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 4, 2025

One half of the UFC Paris main event is happy that Khamzat Chimaev is the current middleweight king.

Martin Buday
UFC

Martin Buday details UFC exit, explains reason for signing with OKTAGON

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2025

Martin Buday wasn’t too surprised that the UFC opted not to re-sign him after his last win.