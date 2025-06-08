UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer

Gastelum (19-10 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Daniel Rodriguez last June in Saudi Arabia. ‘KG’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer (14-3 MMA) last competed in June of 2024, where he earned a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. Prior to that, the up-and-coming contender had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Kelvin Gastelum opens with a low kick. He’s the much shorter fighter in this one. Joe Pyfer with a low kick of his own. He goes to the body with a follow up kick. A big punch and ‘KG’ drops to the canvas. He pops right back up and lands a good left hand. Both men with big punch attempts that miss. Pyfer rips the body with a right hook. Gastelum with a left but Joe answers with a clean right over the top. The former title challenger looks to close the distance. He appears to have recovered from that right hand that sent him crashing down earlier. Kelvin with a body shot. He looks to clinch, but Pyfer throws him aside. Joe Pyfer swings and misses with a left hook attempt. Kelvin Gastelum returns fire with a low kick that lands. A decent jab from ‘KG’ followed by a jab to the body. A huge head kick from Pyfer connects flush. Gastelum stays standing but then gets sent down again with another big right hand. He stands up but appears to be in trouble. Pyfer with a left hook. He misses with a right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 316 main card bout begins and Joe Pyfer finds a home for a left hook early. Kelvin Gastelum appears to be struggling with the distance. He lands a low kick, but not much was on that. A good 1-2 sends ‘KG’ stumbling backwards. Pyfer is on the attack now. He smells blood. A good low kick from the up and comer. Gastelum looks for a 1-2, but it falls short. Pyfer with a good kick to the body. ‘KG’ replies with a low kick. He lands another. And another. Joe Pyfer swings and misses with a right. Kelvin Gastelum gets inside and lands a small flurry. A good jab now from the former TUF winner. Pyfer appears to be focused on landing a kill shot. Gastelum with a leaping left. Pyfer with a 1-2. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this middleweight contest begins and Joe Pyfer unloads a big right hand that Kelvin Gastelum is able to slip. A good left hook from Joe. He’s pressing the action at the moment. ‘KG’ shoots for a single leg but let’s that go. Pyfer with a nice 1-2. Gastelum swings and misses with a body shot attempt. He throws out a pair of jabs that fall short. Pyfer misses with a left hook. A nice straight left from ‘KG’. He lands another and forces the clinch. Joe Pyfer avoids, breaks free, and then shoots for a takedown of his own. He throws Kelvin down, but the former TUF winner gets right up and pushes Joe against the cage. Under two minutes remain now. Pyfer breaks free from the clinch. Kelvin lands a low kick. Another good left over the top by Kelvin Gastelum. He lands a follow up left to the body. He’s arguably winning this round. A right hook misses for Joe. A big inside low kick lands for ‘KG’. He connects with a big left hook. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Pyfer fight next following his victory over Gastelum this evening in New Jersey.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Pyfer Kelvin Gastelum UFC UFC 316

Related

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix

UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Kevin Holland
UFC

UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque.

UFC 316, Results, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316: 'Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 316 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou's possible future UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in a UFC return.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for "as long as possible"

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins

Magomed Ankalaev's manager provides another update regarding Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling doesn't quite understand Sean O'Malley's UFC superstardom

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has voiced his confusion at Sean O’Malley’s rise to superstardom in mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou, UFC
UFC

Francis Ngannou coach opens door to UFC return: 'Enough time has passed'

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

Francis Ngannou could potentially end up fighting for the UFC again, according to his long-time coach.

Ariane da Silva, UFC 316, MMA, Wang Cong
UFC

Ariane da Silva coach explains massive UFC 316 weight miss, opponent reacts

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

There was some major drama at the UFC 316 weigh-ins. Most of it surrounded a flyweight fight between Wang Cong and Ariane da Silva.

Donald Trump, UFC 316, Elon Musk, MMA
Dana White

Donald Trump to attend Saturday's UFC 316 event despite Elon Musk feud

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has had a hectic couple of days, but will be making an appearance at Saturday’s UFC 316 card all the same.