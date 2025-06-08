UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.

Gastelum (19-10 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Daniel Rodriguez last June in Saudi Arabia. ‘KG’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer (14-3 MMA) last competed in June of 2024, where he earned a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. Prior to that, the up-and-coming contender had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Kelvin Gastelum opens with a low kick. He’s the much shorter fighter in this one. Joe Pyfer with a low kick of his own. He goes to the body with a follow up kick. A big punch and ‘KG’ drops to the canvas. He pops right back up and lands a good left hand. Both men with big punch attempts that miss. Pyfer rips the body with a right hook. Gastelum with a left but Joe answers with a clean right over the top. The former title challenger looks to close the distance. He appears to have recovered from that right hand that sent him crashing down earlier. Kelvin with a body shot. He looks to clinch, but Pyfer throws him aside. Joe Pyfer swings and misses with a left hook attempt. Kelvin Gastelum returns fire with a low kick that lands. A decent jab from ‘KG’ followed by a jab to the body. A huge head kick from Pyfer connects flush. Gastelum stays standing but then gets sent down again with another big right hand. He stands up but appears to be in trouble. Pyfer with a left hook. He misses with a right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 316 main card bout begins and Joe Pyfer finds a home for a left hook early. Kelvin Gastelum appears to be struggling with the distance. He lands a low kick, but not much was on that. A good 1-2 sends ‘KG’ stumbling backwards. Pyfer is on the attack now. He smells blood. A good low kick from the up and comer. Gastelum looks for a 1-2, but it falls short. Pyfer with a good kick to the body. ‘KG’ replies with a low kick. He lands another. And another. Joe Pyfer swings and misses with a right. Kelvin Gastelum gets inside and lands a small flurry. A good jab now from the former TUF winner. Pyfer appears to be focused on landing a kill shot. Gastelum with a leaping left. Pyfer with a 1-2. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this middleweight contest begins and Joe Pyfer unloads a big right hand that Kelvin Gastelum is able to slip. A good left hook from Joe. He’s pressing the action at the moment. ‘KG’ shoots for a single leg but let’s that go. Pyfer with a nice 1-2. Gastelum swings and misses with a body shot attempt. He throws out a pair of jabs that fall short. Pyfer misses with a left hook. A nice straight left from ‘KG’. He lands another and forces the clinch. Joe Pyfer avoids, breaks free, and then shoots for a takedown of his own. He throws Kelvin down, but the former TUF winner gets right up and pushes Joe against the cage. Under two minutes remain now. Pyfer breaks free from the clinch. Kelvin lands a low kick. Another good left over the top by Kelvin Gastelum. He lands a follow up left to the body. He’s arguably winning this round. A right hook misses for Joe. A big inside low kick lands for ‘KG’. He connects with a big left hook. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

