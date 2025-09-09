Dominick Cruz makes stunning claim that the UFC rankings are based on money, not merit

Dominick Cruz reveals potentially significant issue with UFC’s current rankings.

During a recent interview on the MightyCast podcast, Cruz was asked about the UFC’s rankings system and made some unique claims about how fighters are slotted.

“My experience, the way the rankings are made are according to how you wrote your contract last,” Cruz said.

“So if I wrote a big contract to fight you and I renegotiate at fight No. 4 and then they ask me for a favor to fight you on one week’s notice for a title, I have an opportunity to renegotiate my contract and I can probably get a good chunk. So let’s say I negotiate really well and I get up to more money than anybody in the division and then I lose to you. I’m still making that money.

“Now that they’re paying me, you’re telling me, I just lost, they’re going to give me No. 10 now?” Cruz continued. “But I’m making money to fight for a title. They’re not going to pay me title money [for that], never. You see what I mean? So that’s the true ranking is how much your contract is written for.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Fans were perplexed when BMF titleholder Max Holloway debuted at No. 8 in the UFC lightweight rankings just days after knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Gaethje was ranked higher than Holloway despite being on the receiving end of the buzzer-beating knockout.

