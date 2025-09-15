Daniel Cormier reflects on ‘unfair’ interview with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC after catastrophic weight miss

By Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Daniel Cormier interviews Kelvin Gastelum after his victory at Noche UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has significant regrets about interviewing Kelvin Gastelum after his win at Noche UFC on Saturday.

Former UFC interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum returned to the win column with a victory over Dustin Stoltzfus on Saturday at Noche UFC. Hours before his victory, Gastelum missed the middleweight limit by a significant margin, leading many fans to call for the UFC to cut ties with the former The Ultimate Fighter winner.

Gastelum, who has missed weight numerous times throughout his UFC career, was once coined as a potential future welterweight champ by Joe Rogan. But after his latest weight debacle, Gastelum remains in strained territory with the UFC brass.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier granted Gastelum a post-fight interview in the cage after his victory last Saturday. Hours removed from the event, Cormier has significant regrets about his decision to speak with Gastelum and grant him a post-fight spotlight.

Daniel Cormier regrets granting Kelvin Gastelum a post-fight interview at Noche UFC

During a post-fight reaction video posted to his YouTube channel, Cormier reacted to Gastelum’s showing at Noche UFC after his significant weight miss.

“Guys, I’ve got to be honest with you. Kelvin Gastelum I respect greatly because of what he has done in his career. But, I’ve got to be honest, man. Missing weight by that much, I don’t know. I don’t know how to judge these performances,” Cormier said.

“It’s unfair man and I don’t know how to judge Gastelum. Honestly, it was so bad guys that we thought about not doing the interview because you should feel something negatively whenever you don’t make the weight or you show up like that. I get it, he took the fight on four weeks notice but that’s a month to get ready.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Gastelum and former opponent Israel Adesanya entered the UFC Hall of Fame earlier this year for their legendary fight at UFC 236. Adesanya defeated Gastelum by decision to win the interim middleweight belt.

Just weeks ago, the UFC cut ties with former TUF winner Bryan Battle for his recent history of weight-cutting miscues. Gastelum could potentially face a similar fate, but as of this writing his future with the UFC remains unclear.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

