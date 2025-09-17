MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a “serious” eating disorder

By Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025
Kelvin Gastelum

MMA coach Ray Longo is of the belief that Kelvin Gastelum may well have a serious eating disorder after he once again missed weight.

For many years now, Kelvin Gastelum has been an ever-present member of the UFC roster. He has fought across multiple weight classes and he has been able to defeat a plethora of big names. However, one thing that’s always haunted him has been his issues with cutting weight.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier reflects on ‘unfair’ interview with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC after catastrophic weight miss

On multiple occasions, Gastelum has missed the scale, with the most recent incident taking place at Noche UFC last weekend. He wasn’t able to make the middleweight limit for his bout against Dustin Stoltzfus and although he picked up the win, he clearly wasn’t happy in the immediate aftermath of the contest.

In a recent podcast appearance, Ray Longo made some interesting comments regarding Gastelum’s problems.

Longo’s view on Gastelum’s weight issues

“I like Kelvin,” Longo said. “He’s really been a nice guy from the first day I met him, but I do think he’s got a serious eating disorder. He might fall into a category. He’s struggling or something. I believe he’s struggling. I don’t think it’s that he doesn’t care.”

“I really believe this guy struggles with something or his body’s not responding like a normal person,” Longo said. “I don’t know. I could be completely wrong. I feel bad for him because it’s not a good look. Again, don’t sign the agreement if you can’t make the weight. I just watched my guy [Freddy Vidal] almost die, seriously, cutting 30 pounds. He had to go another five, in six days.

“I saw [Chris] Weidman kill himself. Wouldn’t accept three pounds. He just wouldn’t do it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White provides fresh update on potential Conor McGregor comeback

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025
Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA
UFC

Movsar Evloev sends another message to the rest of UFC's featherweight stars

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

Movsar Evloev has sent a message to the rest of the big names currently residing in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor: "Fight style and campaign trail the same"

Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025

Jorge Masvidal recently took a shot at Conor McGregor after the latter’s abandoned political aspirations came to light. McGregor, for the last little while, had professed his desire to run for president of Ireland. He had received support from Elon Musk as well as tacit acknowledgments from Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson. Alas, ‘The Notorious’ would announce on social media that he would no longer be running for political office. With the election to come next month, McGregor did not receive the required nominations to run.

Youssef Zalal
Youssef Zalal

Ex-UFC vet sees Youssef Zalal "winning in this [Josh Emmett] fight" at UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025

Josh Emmett battles Youssef Zalal at UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 on October 4th, and a former UFC fighter has broken down that featherweight fight.

Dana White speaks at the Canelo-Crawford press conference, opposite Jake Paul and manager Nakisa Bidarian after Paul's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Dana White

Dana White hilariously mocks Jake Paul and 'warlock' manager for suing critics of his boxing career

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White clarified his stance towards Jake Paul, but also didn’t hold back on Paul’s recent legal escapades.

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley addresses rumored fight with streaking bantamweight for first fight after Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Kamaru Usman speaks during the UFC 294 press conference, opposite Jean Silva grappling with Diego Lopes, and Nassourdine Imavov punching Caio Borralho
Jean Silva

Kamaru Usman suggests one big change for Fighting Nerds to make after losses by Jean Silva and Caio Borralho

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes the Fighting Nerds won’t win a UFC title until one significant change is made to their team.

Shakur Stevenson answers a question during a press confrence, opposite Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, and Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Boxing star predicts Terence Crawford would choke Ilia Topuria 'to death' in potential fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford would finish UFC champion Ilia Topuria inside the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside during Dana White's Contender Series, opposite Ilia Topuria entering the Octagon at UFC 317
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals one big reason Ilia Topuria won't get to fight Terence Crawford amid intense feud

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria will get his desired fight with Terence Crawford for one controversial reason.

Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria calls out Terence Crawford for lying about meeting him as crossover feud intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

The intense feud between combat superstars Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford continues to escalate.