MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a “serious” eating disorder

MMA coach Ray Longo is of the belief that Kelvin Gastelum may well have a serious eating disorder after he once again missed weight.

For many years now, Kelvin Gastelum has been an ever-present member of the UFC roster. He has fought across multiple weight classes and he has been able to defeat a plethora of big names. However, one thing that’s always haunted him has been his issues with cutting weight.

On multiple occasions, Gastelum has missed the scale, with the most recent incident taking place at Noche UFC last weekend. He wasn’t able to make the middleweight limit for his bout against Dustin Stoltzfus and although he picked up the win, he clearly wasn’t happy in the immediate aftermath of the contest.

In a recent podcast appearance, Ray Longo made some interesting comments regarding Gastelum’s problems.

Longo’s view on Gastelum’s weight issues

“I like Kelvin,” Longo said. “He’s really been a nice guy from the first day I met him, but I do think he’s got a serious eating disorder. He might fall into a category. He’s struggling or something. I believe he’s struggling. I don’t think it’s that he doesn’t care.”

“I really believe this guy struggles with something or his body’s not responding like a normal person,” Longo said. “I don’t know. I could be completely wrong. I feel bad for him because it’s not a good look. Again, don’t sign the agreement if you can’t make the weight. I just watched my guy [Freddy Vidal] almost die, seriously, cutting 30 pounds. He had to go another five, in six days.

“I saw [Chris] Weidman kill himself. Wouldn’t accept three pounds. He just wouldn’t do it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting