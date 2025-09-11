Kelvin Gastelum believes he’s fighting for his job at Noche UFC

Kelvin Gastelum believes he could be on the chopping block ahead of Noche UFC.

Gastelum is set to take on Dustin Stoltzfus on Saturday in a fight he believes has high stakes. Gastelum is coming off a decision loss to Joe Pyfer and is 3-7 in his last 10, so he believes he’s fighting for his job on Saturday night.

“Just depends on how great the danger is,” Gastelum told MMA Junkie Radio. “You’ve got to assess the situation and see if it’s something that I can handle. If not, we’ll have to stay safe. Every round could be different. I think he’s going to be looking to wrestle and box and counter. He does a little bit of everything really well so, it could be a really good fight, maybe even Fight of the Night. I know both of us are in a similar position where one of us might have to go home, the loser.”

Kelvin Gastelum has been in the UFC since 2013, so seeing him be released would be a surprise. But, he knows he has struggled as of late, and if he loses to Stoltzfus, he should be on the chopping block.

Kelvin Gastelum is feeling good ahead of Noche UFC

Although Gastelum knows the pressure is on him, he is excited to return to the Octagon.

Gastelum says he’s feeling better than he has in a while and isn’t feeling old. With that, he expects Gastelum will put on a great performance at Noche UFC to cement himself as a middleweight contender.

“I feel good, man,” Gastelum said. “I feel very, very good physically, but I do feel the years of the wear and tear. I don’t feel old, but I do feel the years have taken a toll on my body a little bit.”

Kelvin Gastelum is 19-10 and one NC and coming off the loss to Pyfer. Before that, he scored a decision win over Daniel Rodriguez.