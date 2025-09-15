Robert Whittaker scolds Kelvin Gastelum for Noche UFC weigh-in miss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025
Robert Whittaker Kelvin Gastelum

Robert Whittaker wasn’t thrilled seeing Kelvin Gastelum miss weight again.

Gastelum shared the Octagon with Dustin Stoltzfus on the Noche UFC card this past Saturday. One day prior to the fight, Gastelum missed the middleweight limit by five pounds and was fined 35 percent of his fight purse. Gastelum ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Whittaker feels fighters who miss weight gain an unfair advantage, and he criticized Gastelum. During an episode of the “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker said he believes the fellow middleweight was aware of what he was doing (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t like it because there’s a division for a reason. There’s weight limits for a reason. If we’re just going to do whatever we want, then what are we doing? Kelvin knew this taking the fight in four weeks. He didn’t have to take the fight in four weeks. He knew this. I feel bad for Dustin. … I think he fights with himself a lot and sometimes he wins, sometimes he loses that fight.”

Gastelum has a history of scale snafus during weigh-in days. He missed weight several times to the point where he was forced to leave the welterweight division for a while. Some are wondering if Gastelum is on shaky ground with the UFC despite pulling off the win this past weekend.

Fighters don’t often decline bouts if their opponent misses weight, but it has happened. The most recent example was Patricio “Pitbull” Freire refusing to fight Losene Keita, who couldn’t make the contracted featherweight limit. The two were supposed to fight on the UFC Paris card.

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on what’s next for Kelvin Gastelum. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not the UFC brass will keep the 31-fight veteran on the roster following yet another mishap during a weigh-in day.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kelvin Gastelum Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Michael Page UFC interview

Michael Page wanted top UFC welterweight prospect, heard crickets instead

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025
Lerone Murphy
Diego Lopes

Lerone Murphy goes off on suggested UFC title eliminator between Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Lerone Murphy heard a suggestion to have Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes fight in a title eliminator and he will have none of it.

Jean Silva UFC celebration
Jean Silva

Jean Silva gets honest in first statement after KO loss at Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC featherweight Jean Silva has given an honest announcement of his defeat to Diego Lopes last weekend.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

Tatiana Suarez gives honest assessment of her Noche UFC victory

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC veteran Tatiana Suarez has reviewed her performance, and win, over Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling challenges Diego Lopes to title eliminator after Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is interested in fighting Diego Lopes following the latter’s Noche UFC victory.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes post-Noche UFC

Alexander Volkanovski poses interesting question after Diego Lopes' Noche UFC win over Jean Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025
Diego Lopes celebrates Noche UFC win
Jean Silva

Diego Lopes shares cold 4-word advice for Jean Silva following Noche UFC win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025

Diego Lopes has some blunt advice for Jean Silva after their Noche UFC battle.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Noche UFC

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Report: Diego Lopes takes home two bonuses

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

The Octagon returned to San Antonio for tonight’s Noche UFC 3 event, and three fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, Noche UFC 3, Noche UFC, Pros react, UFC
Jean Silva

Pros react after Diego Lopes TKO's Jean Silva at Noche UFC 3

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Noche 3 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup between perennial division contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
Jean Silva

Noche UFC 3 Results: Diego Lopes TKO's Jean Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Noche UFC 3 results, including the featherweight main event between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.