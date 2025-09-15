Robert Whittaker scolds Kelvin Gastelum for Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Robert Whittaker wasn’t thrilled seeing Kelvin Gastelum miss weight again.

Gastelum shared the Octagon with Dustin Stoltzfus on the Noche UFC card this past Saturday. One day prior to the fight, Gastelum missed the middleweight limit by five pounds and was fined 35 percent of his fight purse. Gastelum ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Whittaker feels fighters who miss weight gain an unfair advantage, and he criticized Gastelum. During an episode of the “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker said he believes the fellow middleweight was aware of what he was doing (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t like it because there’s a division for a reason. There’s weight limits for a reason. If we’re just going to do whatever we want, then what are we doing? Kelvin knew this taking the fight in four weeks. He didn’t have to take the fight in four weeks. He knew this. I feel bad for Dustin. … I think he fights with himself a lot and sometimes he wins, sometimes he loses that fight.”

Gastelum has a history of scale snafus during weigh-in days. He missed weight several times to the point where he was forced to leave the welterweight division for a while. Some are wondering if Gastelum is on shaky ground with the UFC despite pulling off the win this past weekend.

Fighters don’t often decline bouts if their opponent misses weight, but it has happened. The most recent example was Patricio “Pitbull” Freire refusing to fight Losene Keita, who couldn’t make the contracted featherweight limit. The two were supposed to fight on the UFC Paris card.

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on what’s next for Kelvin Gastelum. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not the UFC brass will keep the 31-fight veteran on the roster following yet another mishap during a weigh-in day.