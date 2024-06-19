Kelvin Gastelum believes his career is on the line at UFC on ABC 6: “Loser goes home”

Kelvin Gastelum believes that his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship could be on the line this weekend.

On Saturday night, Kelvin Gastelum will go head to head with Daniel Rodriguez. As we know, it’s not been the easiest of journeys for Gastelum in the UFC – especially in the last few years. Across his last eight fights, he’s gone 2-6, leaving many to wonder whether the 32-year-old still has what it takes to get the job done at the elite level.

Of course, a showdown with someone like Rodriguez will give us a pretty decent insight into where he’s at right now. If he wins, it could be the start of a career resurgence. If he loses, some will wonder what the future holds for him.

As it turns out, Gastelum himself has also thought a great deal about what this fight means.