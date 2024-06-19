Kelvin Gastelum believes his career is on the line at UFC on ABC 6: “Loser goes home”
Kelvin Gastelum believes that his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship could be on the line this weekend.
On Saturday night, Kelvin Gastelum will go head to head with Daniel Rodriguez. As we know, it’s not been the easiest of journeys for Gastelum in the UFC – especially in the last few years. Across his last eight fights, he’s gone 2-6, leaving many to wonder whether the 32-year-old still has what it takes to get the job done at the elite level.
RELATED: Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following one-sided loss to Sean Brady at UFC Austin
Of course, a showdown with someone like Rodriguez will give us a pretty decent insight into where he’s at right now. If he wins, it could be the start of a career resurgence. If he loses, some will wonder what the future holds for him.
As it turns out, Gastelum himself has also thought a great deal about what this fight means.
Gastelum’s prepares himself
“I feel like my back’s up against the wall a little bit – things haven’t gone the way I’ve wanted them to in my career lately,” Gastelum told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “This one does feel a little different. I need a win. I’m in a must-win situation. I think both of us. I think loser goes home. Loser packs, and goes home and doesn’t sign with the UFC.”
“As always I’m coming into this confident, confident in my abilities and confident I put in the right amount of work,” Gastelum said. “Just confident overall. I think I’m the better fighter overall. This guy’s a tough guy, but I think I’m better, I’m tougher and I’m going to come out with the win.”
Kelvin was then asked about his thoughts on what would happen if he didn’t get the job done.
“It does (scare me) – it does,” Gastelum said. “But at the same time, I’m a man who always thinks positive, so we’re going to stay positive.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will the former UFC title challenger be able to get the job done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kelvin Gastelum UFC