Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following one-sided loss to Sean Brady at UFC Austin

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum fell short at UFC Austin, and he’s issued a brief statement.

Kelvin Gastelum Sean Brady UFC Austin

Gastelum shared the Octagon with Sean Brady on the main card of the event. Gastelum had little to offer Brady, who cruised in top control before eventually earning a third-round submission via kimura. It was a nice rebound victory for Brady, who was coming off the first loss of his pro MMA career to Belal Muhammad back in October 2022.

Kelvin Gastelum Speaks On UFC Austin Loss

In a post on his X account, Kelvin Gastelum took the opportunity to heap praise on Sean Brady for his performance.

“You did your thing well tonight Sean Brady,” Gastelum wrote. “My Congratulations! Well deserved big dawg! All the best to you in the future!”

Gastelum has now gone 2-6 in his last eight outings. He hasn’t been able to string together two wins in a row since 2018. One has to wonder how much time Gastelum has left under the UFC banner. Ever since his legendary war with Israel Adesanya back in April 2019, Gastelum’s stock has plummeted. He couldn’t get back to that marquee status, dropping fights against Darren Till, Jack Hermansson, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, and now Brady.

Prior to the fight against Brady, Gastelum insisted that the welterweight division has always been his true weight class.

“This has always been my division. I had success at middleweight, so I stayed there, stayed complacent. It didn’t work out for me in the end, so I had to get out of my comfort zone a little bit and dedicate to my diet a little more. This has always been my rightful weight class, man,” Gastelum said at UFC Austin media day.

Time will tell if those words stick after the loss to Brady.

