Report | MMA veteran Shannon Ritch kills a man in self defense

MMA veteran Shannon Ritch has reportedly killed a man in self defense, as per a report from FOX 10 Phoenix.

For those who don’t know, Shannon Ritch has been around for a long time in mixed martial arts. He holds a record of 58-90 with four no-contests, in a career that has spanned decades. His last outing took place in January 2020, when he lost to Glenn Sparv via leg lock.

Now, however, he has a far more serious situation on his hands. As per the aforementioned report, Ritch was involved in an altercation that led to him shooting and killing a man.