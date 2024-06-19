Report | MMA veteran Shannon Ritch kills a man in self defense

By Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

MMA veteran Shannon Ritch has reportedly killed a man in self defense, as per a report from FOX 10 Phoenix.

Shannon Ritch

For those who don’t know, Shannon Ritch has been around for a long time in mixed martial arts. He holds a record of 58-90 with four no-contests, in a career that has spanned decades. His last outing took place in January 2020, when he lost to Glenn Sparv via leg lock.

RELATED: Kevin Holland details how he helped rescue man in overturned 18-wheeler: “I ripped the door open”

Now, however, he has a far more serious situation on his hands. As per the aforementioned report, Ritch was involved in an altercation that led to him shooting and killing a man.

Ritch’s ordeal

The report indicates that an incident took place around 9.20pm last Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. Alejandro Samplina, 32, was allegedly shot and killed by Shannon Ritch. Ritch informed officers that Samplina had a knife that he used to chase Shannon, with the MMA fighter responding by firing one round at him with his gun. Samplina would later succumb to his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

“Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle. Samplina proceeded to walk towards Ritch with the knife in a threatening manner. In response, Ritch fired one round, striking Samplina,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

Quotes via FOX 10 Phoenix

Ritch stayed at the scene to provide police with “a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video”. The footage will now be sent to Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, where it will be reviewed.

What do you make of this incident involving Shannon Ritch? Do you have any particular memories from his mixed marital arts career, or did you not follow it? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

MMA News

