Daniel Cormier praises 2024 Olympic gold medalist as a potential “blue-chip MMA star”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Daniel Cormier wants to see a 2024 Olympic gold medalist eventually make the full-time transition from the wrestling mats to the cage.

Daniel Cormier, Amit Elor

Cormier, a former NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, has b been keeping a close eye on the 2024 Summer Olympics. While the games haven’t been without some controversy, Team USA has had another successful run in multiple sports, including freestyle wrestling.

Cormier is in awe of one recent Olympic gold medal winner and feels she’d make the move to MMA look seamless, as Henry Cejudo and Kayla Harrison have.

Daniel Cormier: Amit Elor could be bigger than Henry Cejudo

In a recent edition of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier praised Amit Elor as a potential MMA game-changer.

“Chael, you know what’s interesting about Amit Elor? who manages her? Daniel Rubenstein,” Cormier said. “What excites me about that is, what does Daniel Rubenstein manage? He doesn’t manage wrestlers, he manages MMA fighters. So we might be looking at a future MMA fighter. And when you talk about blue chips, Henry Cejudo was a blue chip as Olympic champ, but not like Amit Elor…

“Amit Elor is a Judo fighter, Jiu-Jitsu fighter, she’s a world champion wrestler, she can do it all,” Cormier continued. “Amit Elor, after she’s done with wrestling, because I want her to finish as many Olympic games as she can…when she crosses over to MMA, could you imagine not only the excitement but how dangerous she could be and the potential star she could be when you’re carrying an Olympic gold medal? She won and she skipped around the mat like a teenage girl, holding the American flag. We see kids skip all the time. She’s skipping like a little girl that accomplished her biggest dream.”

Elor became the youngest USA wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal earlier this week, defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova in the gold medal match. Her head coach is former UFC standout Sara McMann.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

