PFL’s Donn Davis uses NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant to diss UFC contender Kayla Harrison
PFL owner Donn Davis has reacted to Kayla Harrison leaving his promotion in favor of UFC.
Harrison made her UFC debut a successful one by submitting former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the second round. Harrison was on a big stage for her promotional debut at UFC 300, but she passed her first test with flying colors. Harrison was widely praised for her performance and many are wondering how much longer it’ll be before she challenges for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.
While Davis doesn’t deny that Kayla Harrison is an elite talent, he managed to hurl a dig at the former PFL champion.
Donn Davis Compares Kayla Harrison to NBA Star in Verbal Dig
During an appearance on the WEIGHING IN podcast, Donn Davis used NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant as an example of Harrison’s mindset when she ditched PFL in favor of the UFC.
“Some people at the very, very, very top of their career are LeBron James and some at the very, very top of their career are Kevin Durant,” Davis said. “They’re both otherworldly basketball players, but who they are is very different people. One wants to lead and change their sport, and wherever they are is the best in the world. The other is a follower who needs validation, and we couldn’t do anything about that.”
Harrison was mostly dominant throughout her run with PFL. She captured the 2019 and 2021 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championships. Her lone loss was during the 2022 finals when she dropped a unanimous decision to Larissa Pacheco. Harrison’s last fight under the PFL banner was against former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. Kayla defeated Ladd via unanimous decision in a fight that was clearly one-sided.
