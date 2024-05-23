PFL’s Donn Davis uses NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant to diss UFC contender Kayla Harrison

Donn Davis Compares Kayla Harrison to NBA Star in Verbal Dig

During an appearance on the WEIGHING IN podcast, Donn Davis used NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant as an example of Harrison’s mindset when she ditched PFL in favor of the UFC.

Donn Davis is asked about Kayla Harrison.pic.twitter.com/dCZXoeuecB — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 23, 2024

“Some people at the very, very, very top of their career are LeBron James and some at the very, very top of their career are Kevin Durant,” Davis said. “They’re both otherworldly basketball players, but who they are is very different people. One wants to lead and change their sport, and wherever they are is the best in the world. The other is a follower who needs validation, and we couldn’t do anything about that.”

Harrison was mostly dominant throughout her run with PFL. She captured the 2019 and 2021 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championships. Her lone loss was during the 2022 finals when she dropped a unanimous decision to Larissa Pacheco. Harrison’s last fight under the PFL banner was against former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. Kayla defeated Ladd via unanimous decision in a fight that was clearly one-sided.