Stamp out: Grandjean steps in to face Zamboanga at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2024

Denice Zamboanga will remain on the ONE 167 on Prime Video card after all, securing a short-notice opponent in Noelle Grandjean.

Stamp Fairtex

Both square off against each other in a women’s atomweight MMA clash, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Zamboanga’s initial bout was thrown into uncertainty when Stamp Fairtex suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee last week and just underwent surgery on Monday.

This forced the Thai superstar to withdraw from her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title defense against the Filipina sensation on the same card.

However, the unfortunate incident opened the door for Grandjean to step in and face Zamboanga.

Despite alternating between wins and defeats in her ONE Championship tenure so far, Grandjean has managed to hit the jackpot.

Now, the French-Thai vixen competes in the biggest fight of her career.

Fresh off a loss to Chihiro Sawada earlier this month, “Lil Monkey” earns the chance to prove herself against Zamboanga — the current #2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender.

A victory for Grandjean would certainly shake up the division’s rankings, posing a significant challenge to Zamboanga.

Denice Zamboanga finds herself in must-win situation

On the other hand, Denice Zamboanga is riding high on a two-fight winning streak. This places her in a strong position to vie for the 26 pounds of gold.

“The Menace” has been eagerly chasing a championship opportunity since her debut victory over Jihin Radzuan in December 2019.

For Zamboanga, her next assignment is crucial as she must fight tooth and nail to maintain her stature in the top five rankings.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

