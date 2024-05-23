Stamp out: Grandjean steps in to face Zamboanga at ONE 167

Denice Zamboanga will remain on the ONE 167 on Prime Video card after all, securing a short-notice opponent in Noelle Grandjean.

Both square off against each other in a women’s atomweight MMA clash, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Zamboanga’s initial bout was thrown into uncertainty when Stamp Fairtex suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee last week and just underwent surgery on Monday.

This forced the Thai superstar to withdraw from her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title defense against the Filipina sensation on the same card.

However, the unfortunate incident opened the door for Grandjean to step in and face Zamboanga.

Despite alternating between wins and defeats in her ONE Championship tenure so far, Grandjean has managed to hit the jackpot.

Now, the French-Thai vixen competes in the biggest fight of her career.

Fresh off a loss to Chihiro Sawada earlier this month, “Lil Monkey” earns the chance to prove herself against Zamboanga — the current #2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender.

A victory for Grandjean would certainly shake up the division’s rankings, posing a significant challenge to Zamboanga.