Kamaru Usman doesn’t understand why Colby Covington isn’t fighting Ian Machado Garry: “That had a lot of steam on it”

By Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

Kamaru Usman can’t grasp why a fight hasn’t been made between Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry.

Kamaru Usman

Covington and Garry are two outspoken UFC welterweights who have gone back-and-forth on social media. Covington has taken personal shots at Garry and his wife. “The Future” has challenged Covington publicly, but “Chaos” insists that Garry isn’t serious about sharing the Octagon with him.

Fans are now left wondering if the potential for this grudge match will be wasted, and even the former UFC Welterweight Champion Usman has some questions.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER CRITICIZES COLBY COVINGTON: “IT SEEMS LIKE HE’S UNWILLING TO FIGHT IAN GARRY”

Kamaru Usman Puzzled by Colby Covington’s Hesitancy to Fight Ian Machado Garry

During an edition of “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry,” Kamaru Usman expressed his belief that it would be head-scratching if Colby Covington vs. Ian Machado Garry doesn’t happen.

“I never understood why Covington and Ian Garry aren’t fighting,” Usman said.

More recently, Covington claimed he has better grappling than former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. Usman doesn’t believe that trying to pick a fight with a 155-pounder is a smart move on Covington’s part.

“My thing is, hey, the Ian Garry fight had a lot of heat on it, that had a lot of steam on it,” Usman said. “If you said no to that fight, then why would you now say you want to fight Charles Oliveira? The only thing that I can say, I don’t know when the interview was done from Submission Radio so this could’ve been an old interview that, you know how they are. They like to put up clips now and put them out at wrong times. So, I don’t know when Colby actually did this interview but if he’s doing it after turning down the Ian Garry fight that is not a good look, Mr. Covington.”

Covington last fought in late 2023. He dropped a unanimous decision to UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Ian Garry Kamaru Usman UFC

