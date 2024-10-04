UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria sends scathing response to Conor McGregor: “I’ll slap these nuts on his forehead”

By Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has sent a damning message to Conor McGregor after a recent taunt from the Irishman.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is set to defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway later this month. Beyond that, though, expectations are high regarding the long-term future of the Spaniard.

RELATED: Conor McGregor absolutely unloads on “ding dong” Ilia Topuria: “I’ll cave ya head in”

From his star power to his incredible fighting ability, the popular belief is that he has what it takes to be a big name for the UFC moving forward. So much so, in fact, that even Conor McGregor recently took time out of his day to call him out.

Now, Topuria has been given the chance to respond – and he certainly didn’t hold back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma)

Topuria goes after McGregor

“F*ck you, Conor,” Topuria said during an Instagram Live (h/t Full Send MMA). “All day every day. He’s just not on my level, not at all. Otherwise, I’d gladly plant these knuckles in his brain to see if I could fix it and straighten his nose. He says when we meet – you won’t even look me in the eye because you’ll sh*t yourself.

“McChicken. On the 12th, he’ll be at an event in Spain while I’m on the frontlines, not as a spectator. I’ll be headlining an event. He’s been missing out on big time. So deal with it, McGregor. F*ck you!”

“Conor, I’ll dance on your head,” Topuria continued. “Conor’s problem is I’ll slap these nuts on his forehead, right here, and I’ll warm him up with this. Then I’ll throw him down and stomp on his head. See you around. Let’s hope we don’t run into McGregor here, or there’ll be a funeral.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will this fight ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

