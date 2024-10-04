UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria sends scathing response to Conor McGregor: “I’ll slap these nuts on his forehead”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has sent a damning message to Conor McGregor after a recent taunt from the Irishman.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is set to defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway later this month. Beyond that, though, expectations are high regarding the long-term future of the Spaniard.

From his star power to his incredible fighting ability, the popular belief is that he has what it takes to be a big name for the UFC moving forward. So much so, in fact, that even Conor McGregor recently took time out of his day to call him out.

Now, Topuria has been given the chance to respond – and he certainly didn’t hold back.