Referee Marc Goddard reacts to the “ungodly” punching power of Alex Pereira following UFC 307

MMA referee Marc Goddard couldn’t help but praise the punching power of Alex Pereira in the wake of UFC 307.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira did it again. He overcame adversity and knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. in what proved to be an incredibly competitive main event. Alas, while Rountree Jr. had some success, it was ‘Poatan’ who walked out of Salt Lake City with the belt wrapped around his waist.

While some are already focusing on what comes next, others are opting to take a step back and reflect on what an icon Pereira has become. He continues to turn back every challenger that steps in his way, and in 2024 alone, he’s managed to put together a 3-0 record.

As per Joe Rogan, referee Marc Goddard had his own thoughts on the veteran’s power in the immediate aftermath of his win at the weekend.