Referee Marc Goddard reacts to the “ungodly” punching power of Alex Pereira following UFC 307
MMA referee Marc Goddard couldn’t help but praise the punching power of Alex Pereira in the wake of UFC 307.
On Saturday night, Alex Pereira did it again. He overcame adversity and knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. in what proved to be an incredibly competitive main event. Alas, while Rountree Jr. had some success, it was ‘Poatan’ who walked out of Salt Lake City with the belt wrapped around his waist.
While some are already focusing on what comes next, others are opting to take a step back and reflect on what an icon Pereira has become. He continues to turn back every challenger that steps in his way, and in 2024 alone, he’s managed to put together a 3-0 record.
As per Joe Rogan, referee Marc Goddard had his own thoughts on the veteran’s power in the immediate aftermath of his win at the weekend.
Rogan reveals Goddard’s praise for Pereira
“I was in the Octagon after the fight, and Marc Goddard came up to me. He said I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and he goes, the way he [Alex Pereira] hits people, the sound is like nothing I’ve ever heard before. He said it’s ungodly. That’s what he kept saying, he says it’s ungodly.”
At this moment in time, it’s hard to picture anyone taking the belt off of Pereira. With that being said, you’d have to think Magomed Ankalaev will fancy his chances – so long as he’s able to get past Aleksandar Rakic at the end of the month.
What do you believe the immediate future holds for Alex Pereira? Are we watching the scariest fighter in the history of the UFC? How high up is he in the GOAT discussion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Alex Pereira Marc Goddard UFC