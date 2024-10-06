Julianna Peña shares her thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s performance at UFC 307: “Not impressed”

By Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Julianna Pena is downplaying Kayla Harrison’s performance at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Pena and Harrison both competed on the same card in Salt Lake City this past Saturday. Pena was in the co-main event competing for championship gold. Harrison went one-on-one with Ketlen Vieira. Pena captured the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship a second time, while Harrison earned a unanimous decision over Vieira.

After the event, Pena shared her unfavorable thoughts on Harrison’s victory.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER KAYLA HARRISON DEFEATS KETLEN VIEIRA AT UFC 307

Julianna Pena Trashes Kayla Harrison’s UFC 307 Performance

Speaking to media members during the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, Julianna Pena was dismissive of Kayla Harrison’s win in her second UFC fight (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“To be honest, I’ll tell you, I was warming up warming up and focusing on my own fight,” Peña said regarding if she watched Harrison win. “But, with that being said, I had my coaches there watching the fight [and] kind of giving me the 4-1-1 on what was going down. We’re not impressed. She said she was gonna put an elbow through her skull, and she was gonna do all this damage. Like, the girl didn’t have a scratch on her. It was boring, and she didn’t do anything that jumped off the page like, ‘Oh, the boogeyman.’ You know what I mean? So I was definitely, especially hearing from my team, not impressed.”

During Pena’s post-fight speech following a controversial split decision over Raquel Pennington, the UFC had a split screen view showing Harrison reacting. Instead of name dropping Harrison during her interview with Joe Rogan, Pena decided to call out the retired Amanda Nunes.

It’s clear that Harrison believes Pena is ducking her. The newly minted 135-pound titleholder insists that if Nunes stays retired then a title defense against Harrison is the next best option.

