Early UFC betting odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison title fight revealed

Early Odds Favor Kayla Harrison to defeat Julianna Pena

BetOnline has posted future odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison. The would-be title challenger is a -400 favorite, while Pena is the +300 underdog. The odds were initially wider, but the gap has closed a bit within the last 24 hours.

Pena and Harrison were jaw jacking ahead of UFC 307, and things haven’t let up. During the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, Pena told reporters that Harrison didn’t leave a good impression with her performance against Vieira.

“To be honest, I’ll tell you, I was warming up warming up and focusing on my own fight,” Peña said regarding if she watched Harrison win. “But, with that being said, I had my coaches there watching the fight [and] kind of giving me the 4-1-1 on what was going down. We’re not impressed. She said she was gonna put an elbow through her skull, and she was gonna do all this damage. Like, the girl didn’t have a scratch on her. It was boring, and she didn’t do anything that jumped off the page like, ‘Oh, the boogeyman.’ You know what I mean? So I was definitely, especially hearing from my team, not impressed.”

Pena has been angling for a trilogy bout with retired UFC legend Amanda Nunes. If “The Lioness” decides to remain retired, then the Harrison bout seems inevitable.