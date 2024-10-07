Early UFC betting odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison title fight revealed

By Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Early odds for a potential title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison have been revealed.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Pena and Harrison were both featured on the UFC 307 card this past Saturday. “The Venezuelan Vixen” defeated Raquel Pennington in the co-headliner to become a two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion. As for Harrison, she earned a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira.

Many are expecting Pena vs. Harrison to be the next 135-pound title fight in the women’s division, and the oddsmakers have an early favorite.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON OPENS UP ON HER DECISION WIN OVER KETLEN VIEIRA AT UFC 307: “IT JUST WASN’T THE PERFORMANCE I WAS HOPING FOR”

Early Odds Favor Kayla Harrison to defeat Julianna Pena

BetOnline has posted future odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison. The would-be title challenger is a -400 favorite, while Pena is the +300 underdog. The odds were initially wider, but the gap has closed a bit within the last 24 hours.

Pena and Harrison were jaw jacking ahead of UFC 307, and things haven’t let up. During the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, Pena told reporters that Harrison didn’t leave a good impression with her performance against Vieira.

“To be honest, I’ll tell you, I was warming up warming up and focusing on my own fight,” Peña said regarding if she watched Harrison win. “But, with that being said, I had my coaches there watching the fight [and] kind of giving me the 4-1-1 on what was going down. We’re not impressed. She said she was gonna put an elbow through her skull, and she was gonna do all this damage. Like, the girl didn’t have a scratch on her. It was boring, and she didn’t do anything that jumped off the page like, ‘Oh, the boogeyman.’ You know what I mean? So I was definitely, especially hearing from my team, not impressed.”

Pena has been angling for a trilogy bout with retired UFC legend Amanda Nunes. If “The Lioness” decides to remain retired, then the Harrison bout seems inevitable.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

