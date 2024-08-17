Kayla Harrison is willing to step in as back-up fighter for bantamweight title fight at UFC 307

Kayla Harrison has suggested she’s willing to be the back-up fighter for Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena at UFC 307.

At UFC 307, Pennington will be defending her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. In addition, Kayla Harrison will also feature on the card. She’ll battle Ketlen Vieira, with the intention of building on her dominant victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Of course, her eventual goal is to become a world champion. There’s also been talk of her luring Amanda Nunes out of retirement, but it’s a case of taking things one step at a time with competition this fierce.

In a recent interview, Harrison opened up on how her UFC 307 return came together and what could be next.