Kayla Harrison is willing to step in as back-up fighter for bantamweight title fight at UFC 307
Kayla Harrison has suggested she’s willing to be the back-up fighter for Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena at UFC 307.
At UFC 307, Pennington will be defending her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. In addition, Kayla Harrison will also feature on the card. She’ll battle Ketlen Vieira, with the intention of building on her dominant victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300.
Of course, her eventual goal is to become a world champion. There’s also been talk of her luring Amanda Nunes out of retirement, but it’s a case of taking things one step at a time with competition this fierce.
In a recent interview, Harrison opened up on how her UFC 307 return came together and what could be next.
Harrison’s big push
“I wanted to fight for the belt, but it was promised that the next shot was to Julianna, so she gets the next shot for now, unless one of them gets hurt or sick, mommy is coming home,” Harrison told MMA Junkie at 2024 PFL Playoffs 2. “… Two hours’ notice, one-hour notice, 20 minutes’ notice, yeah.”
“I don’t necessarily agree with the decision, but if they want me to smash another skull, I’ll smash another skull,” Harrison said regarding her fight with Vieira. “I think Ketlen is good, but I’m at a different level from all of them.
“I’m going to go out on October 5 and prove that I’m at a different level and prove that Ketlen and the two girls who are fighting (for the belt) look ridiculous, and then everyone is going to know it’s time for Kayla to get her belt.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Kayla Harrison will be a UFC world champon by this time next year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!