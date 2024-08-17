Kayla Harrison is willing to step in as back-up fighter for bantamweight title fight at UFC 307

By Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

Kayla Harrison has suggested she’s willing to be the back-up fighter for Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

At UFC 307, Pennington will be defending her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. In addition, Kayla Harrison will also feature on the card. She’ll battle Ketlen Vieira, with the intention of building on her dominant victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison set to return to the Octagon at UFC 307

Of course, her eventual goal is to become a world champion. There’s also been talk of her luring Amanda Nunes out of retirement, but it’s a case of taking things one step at a time with competition this fierce.

In a recent interview, Harrison opened up on how her UFC 307 return came together and what could be next.

Harrison’s big push

“I wanted to fight for the belt, but it was promised that the next shot was to Julianna, so she gets the next shot for now, unless one of them gets hurt or sick, mommy is coming home,” Harrison told MMA Junkie at 2024 PFL Playoffs 2. “… Two hours’ notice, one-hour notice, 20 minutes’ notice, yeah.”

“I don’t necessarily agree with the decision, but if they want me to smash another skull, I’ll smash another skull,” Harrison said regarding her fight with Vieira. “I think Ketlen is good, but I’m at a different level from all of them.

“I’m going to go out on October 5 and prove that I’m at a different level and prove that Ketlen and the two girls who are fighting (for the belt) look ridiculous, and then everyone is going to know it’s time for Kayla to get her belt.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Kayla Harrison will be a UFC world champon by this time next year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison Raquel Pennington UFC

Related

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84

Johnny Walker declares that he will be UFC champion despite recent setbacks

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024
Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl
Marvin Vettori

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori brawl after PFL event

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori got into a brawl at a casino following last night’s PFL event.

Magomed Ankalaev, Jamahal Hill
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev blasts "Crying" Jamahal Hill after critical remarks about UFC 307 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev scolded Jamahal Hill for his scathing remarks about the UFC 307 main event.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz says Alex Pereira is getting "Special protection" after UFC 307 news

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is the latest top fighter to question the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. booking.

UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC, Results
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024

The UFC 305 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 16th at the UFC host hotel in Perth, Australia.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira opens as a massive favorite over Khalil Rountree for UFC 307 title fight

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2024
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland laughs off Dana White's tease of UFC South Africa: "That country is so f*cked!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t a big fan of Dana White’s idea of fighting in South Africa.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree fight announcement: "I don't need nobody to feel bad for me"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t want fans feeling bad that he’s not fighting UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira next.

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori mocks Israel Adesanya for crying at UFC 305 press conference: "He can't say he grew up poor"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is once again mocking his former rival Israel Adesanya.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree dismisses fan backlash after Alex Pereira fight is announced: "I think the problem is yours!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Khalil Rountree doesn’t care what fans think about his fight with UFC champion Alex Pereira.