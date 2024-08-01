Kayla Harrison set to return to the Octagon at UFC 307

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison has her second UFC appearance set.

Kayla Harrison

According to MMA journalists Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting, Harrison is set to face Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 on October 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main event of the pay-per-view card has not been announced.

Kayla Harrison (17-1) won her UFC debut back at UFC 300 as she scored a second-round submission win over Holly Holm. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo as well as being the former women’s lightweight champion of PFL. After Harrison’s win over Holm, she called for a title shot but did say she would be open to taking another fight if needed.

“That’s above my pay grade, my friend,” Harrison said on the red carpet of the Hall of Fame induction (via MMAJunkie). “We’ve got to talk to Hunter (Campbell) and Sean (Shelby) and Mick (Maynard) and Dana (White). I know that they have a good plan for me. I believe in this company, I believe in their vision, and if they need me to smash another skull before I smash one of their (Pennington or Peña’s) skulls, that’s fine.”

Harrison is ranked third at women’s bantamweight and it seems like the winner of this fight will get a title shot.

Ketlen Vieira (14-3) hasn’t fought since July of last year when she defeated Pannie Kianzad to return to the win column after a decision loss to Raquel Pennington. The loss to Pennington snapped her two-fight winning streak as she had picked up back-to-back decision wins over Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. Vieira is 8-3 in the UFC and is ranked second at women’s bantamweight.

With the addition of Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira, UFC 307 now looks as follows:

  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland
  • Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • Ihor Potieria vs. Cesar Almeida

