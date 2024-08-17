Jon Anik isn’t concerned by Israel Adesanya getting emotional at UFC 305 press conference

UFC commentator Jon Anik isn’t concerned by Israel Adesanya getting emotional at this week’s UFC 305 press conference.

As we know, Israel Adesanya will challenge for the UFC middleweight championship tonight at UFC 305. He will do so against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis, and it’s safe to say the two don’t particularly like each other.

RELATED: Marvin Vettori mocks Israel Adesanya for crying at UFC 305 press conference: “He can’t say he grew up poor”

They’ve been embroiled in a real rivalry for over a year now, with the core of the feud largely coming down to their African heritage. Since their initial interaction, though, we’ve seen more verbal jabs being thrown back and forth between the two.

During the UFC 305 press conference earlier this week, an exchange between them ended with Adesanya getting visibly emotional on the microphone.

While this has served as cause for concern for some fans and pundits, Jon Anik doesn’t see it that way.